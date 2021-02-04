NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Favre Ripped for Criticism of Texans’ Watson

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is being shredded after opining on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s trade request.

“I’m kind of old school,” Favre told Yahoo! Sports. “I think you play. You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it will be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

It was a curious take by Favre, given his history.

After losing in the NFC Championship Game in 2007, Rodgers’ on-again, off-again flirtation with retirement ended with the legend retiring. The Packers transitioned to Aaron Rodgers, the team’s first-round pick in 2005, only for Favre to come out of retirement before training camp. The Packers traded him to the Jets. Favre played the 2008 season in New York, retired, came out of retirement and spent his final two NFL seasons with the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Among those responding on Twitter was Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta.

“Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in,” he wrote.

In a series of tweets, former Packers tight end Martellus Bennett put a racial spin on Favre’s comments.

As noted in SI.com’s Extra Mustard, “Saying athletes ‘make too much money to voice an opinion’ is absurd. Star players deserve to have a say in the future of their careers, and they have the ability to do so because they make so much money.”

