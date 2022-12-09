Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel.

First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.

Now, the banana peel. The Packers are in 10th place in the NFC, meaning they’ll have to leapfrog over three teams. With four games to go, there’s not a lot of time to make up a considerable amount of ground. Moreover, only the New York Giants have a particularly challenging schedule.

That Green Bay is in this predicament is a major surprise. It won 13 games each of the last three seasons, a feat unmatched in NFL history. For whatever ground it would lose on offense following the trade of Davante Adams, the expectation is improvement on defense and special teams would buy the offense time to find its way.

“Obviously, heading into the season, being the No. 1 seed the last two seasons leading into this season, a lot of high hopes,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week. “We were certainly expected to be competing for a championship and we are still in it. If we’re able to dig our way back into this thing, we still feel like we have the ability to do that. But this season has not gone as we expected.”

Under the seven-team playoff format that debuted in 2020, there are three wild-card teams in each conference. In the NFC, Dallas can be penciled in with one spot with its 9-3 record. The New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are the front-runners in the race for the other two spots.

Here is the chase for the final two playoff berths.