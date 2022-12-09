Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel.
First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.
Now, the banana peel. The Packers are in 10th place in the NFC, meaning they’ll have to leapfrog over three teams. With four games to go, there’s not a lot of time to make up a considerable amount of ground. Moreover, only the New York Giants have a particularly challenging schedule.
That Green Bay is in this predicament is a major surprise. It won 13 games each of the last three seasons, a feat unmatched in NFL history. For whatever ground it would lose on offense following the trade of Davante Adams, the expectation is improvement on defense and special teams would buy the offense time to find its way.
“Obviously, heading into the season, being the No. 1 seed the last two seasons leading into this season, a lot of high hopes,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week. “We were certainly expected to be competing for a championship and we are still in it. If we’re able to dig our way back into this thing, we still feel like we have the ability to do that. But this season has not gone as we expected.”
Under the seven-team playoff format that debuted in 2020, there are three wild-card teams in each conference. In the NFC, Dallas can be penciled in with one spot with its 9-3 record. The New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are the front-runners in the race for the other two spots.
Here is the chase for the final two playoff berths.
6. N.Y. Giants (7-4-1)
Schedule: Philadelphia (11-1), at Washington (7-5-1), at Minnesota (10-2), Indianapolis (4-8-1), at Philadelphia (11-1). Total: 43-17-3 (.706).
Noteworthy: The Giants’ seven victories have come against teams with a combined .392 winning percentage. To state the obvious, the challenge is going to be much bigger with only the home game against the Colts being an on-paper layup.
7. Seattle (7-5)
Schedule: Carolina (4-8), San Francisco (8-4), at Kansas City (9-3), N.Y. Jets (7-5), L.A. Rams (4-9). Total: 32-29 (.525).
Noteworthy: Road warriors thus far, the Seahawks will play four of their final five games at home. They’re renowned for their homefield advantage but are just 6-7 the last two seasons. One of those games is against the NFC West-leading 49ers, who are down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy.
8. Washington (7-5-1)
Schedule: N.Y. Giants (7-4-1), at San Francisco (8-4), Cleveland (5-7), Dallas (9-3). Total: 29-18-1 (.615).
Noteworthy: The Commanders are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. The schedule looks difficult but they get the Giants at home and the 49ers with a rookie third-string quarterback in their only road game, so they’ve got a chance to get to 10 wins before hosting Dallas in the finale.
9. Detroit (5-7)
Schedule: Minnesota (10-2), at N.Y. Jets (7-5), at Carolina (4-8), Chicago (3-10), at Green Bay (5-8). Total: 29-33 (.468).
Noteworthy: One of the biggest games in this entire story will be played on Sunday, when the Lions host the NFC North-leading Vikings. Detroit has won four of five. If you want the Packers to get to the playoffs, you’ll have to hold your nose and cheer for the Vikings. After that, the Lions will play three of their final four on the road, including the finale at Lambeau.
10. Green Bay (5-8)
Schedule: L.A. Rams (4-9), at Miami (8-4), Minnesota (10-2), Detroit (5-7). Total: 27-22 (.551).
Noteworthy: The Packers probably will have to run the table to get into the postseason. They’ll get almost no advantage from their bye, with the Rams having their mini-bye after beating the Raiders on Thursday. Then it’s a short week and a trip to play the high-flying Dolphins on Christmas. If Green Bay can stay afloat, it will close the season against the Vikings and Lions at Lambeau.
11. Atlanta (5-8)
Schedule: at New Orleans (4-9), at Baltimore (8-4), Arizona (4-8), Tampa Bay (6-6). Total: 22-27 (.449).
Noteworthy: The Falcons are playing for their future with the decision to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder. The Week 16 game at Baltimore is the only major roadblock.
