Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Falcons at Packers Keys to Game

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown favorites for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. It doesn’t take an extensive breakdown to figure out why. Green Bay is 3-0 and leads the NFL in scoring. Atlanta is 0-3 and has given up the most points in the NFL.

The first key for the Packers will be to ignore the standings and focus on the film. That can be easier said than done, especially with a bye week on the horizon. Coach Matt LaFleur made clear his message to the team on Monday.

“We’re going to have a very hungry Atlanta Falcon team coming in here that, no doubt about it, should be 2-1 right now,” he said. “And they’re not, but that’s life in this league. Every game comes down to just a couple of plays here and there that can really change the outcome.”

Here are four more keys to the game.

No. 2: Keep Rolling

The Packers’ 122 points through three games are the sixth-most in the NFL since at least 1940. Atlanta’s 108 points allowed are the most in the NFL this season. The Falcons are 28th in opponent passer rating and will be down two of their top corners, with first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list and Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve.

With Aaron Rodgers on a roll and the Falcons’ secondary shortcomings, this could be a mismach.

“It’s a challenge playing Green Bay,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters. “The reason is the efficiency of Rodgers and his ability to make plays on the run. He’s got all of the throws and a full complement of offense to go with it. At the end of it, we’d still want to make sure our football is aligned right like we want. I think that’s where you go to first. That’s really what I challenged the team on today. Before we even get into the Green Bay prep, let’s make sure whatever topic, whether it’s individually from one player or a position group or a unit, let’s make sure the thing that we want to improve on heading into this game, we spend the time and the attention on that. Before any Green Bay preparation takes place, it definitely starts with us.”

No. 3: Julio Down By the Schoolyard

The Packers have caught major breaks the past two weeks, with Detroit’s Kenny Golladay and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas on the inactives list. That’s where Atlanta’s Julio Jones spent last week’s loss against Chicago due to a hamstring injury.

Jones has torched the Packers in his career. In six career games (including playoffs), he has 37 receptions for 698 yards and five touchdowns. He caught only one pass as a rookie in 2011; in the other five games, he’s gone over 100 yards four times. That includes 2014, when he caught 11 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown at Lambeau Field, and the 2016 NFC Championship Game, when he roasted poor LaDarius Gunter to the tune of nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 4: First Big Test for Corners

Due in part to the injuries, the Packers have done well against opposing receivers. They’ve allowed 29 receptions in the three games, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King haven’t seen anyone like the duo of Jones and Calvin Ridley, though. Ridley is a young star. He’s caught 21 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns, ranking second in the NFL in receiving yards and first downs. 

“He definitely came and attacked the offseason as a man on a mission. He has not backed off of it one bit," Quinn said. "It was on some of the deep routes that he wanted to have the biggest connection with Matt. I would say his ability to have the explosive plays has been a big factor.”

Russell Gage, who suffered a concussion last week, has added 17 receptions for 186 yards. In Week 1 against Seattle, Jones, Ridley and Gage all had nine receptions.

“We’re going to have to prevent explosive plays,” cornerback Chandon Sullivan said. “Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, these are really talented guys. We’re going to have our hands full. We know they like to throw the ball a lot. We’re going to get our opportunities. We just have to make the plays and limit theirs.”

No. 5: Pressure

Atlanta’s defense is No. 32 in scoring (36.0 points per game), No. 27 in yards per play (6.41), No. 26 in passing per play (7.79) and No. 28 in the red zone (78.6 percent). However, it’s fourth in the NFL with 22 quarterback hits. Defensive end Takk McKinley, who lines up mostly against the opponent right tackle, is tied for fourth with seven hits.

Green Bay’s pass protection has been superb. It’s tied for first in sacks allowed (two), second in sack percentage (1.89) and tied for second in quarterback hits allowed (eight). Clearly, if Rodgers is going to have a chance to exploit Atlanta’s secondary, it will start once against with the big guys up front.

