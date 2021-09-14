Former Vikings CB Hill Works Out for Packers

Holton Hill had an impressive rookie season as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but his career has hit hard times.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill, once upon a time a promising young defender, is among four players in for tryouts, according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2018 because of some off-the-field issues. As a rookie, he played in 16 games with three starts, recording his only interception and a career-high seven passes defensed. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed a 54.2 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 68.4.

However, his career has gone sideways. A pair of four-game suspensions, one for performance-enhancing substances and the other for substances of abuse, meant Hill missed the first half of the 2019 season. He returned to play in eight games (one start). In 2020, he played in four games (two starts) before missing the rest of the season with a foot injury. He struggled prior to being shut down, allowing a 66.7 percent completion rate, 250 yards (108 more than in 2018) and two touchdowns (he allowed a total of one in his first two seasons).

Despite an excellent physical toolbox, he failed to make the Colts’ roster this summer. At the 2018 Scouting Combine, he measured 6-1 5/8 and ran his 40 in 4.49 seconds.

As a junior at Texas in 2017, Hill started nine games before a career-ending suspension for a violation of team rules (reportedly a third failed drug test). In 26 career games (20 starts), Hill finished second in school history in pick-sixes (three) and non-offensive touchdowns (four). He scored three times in 2017: pick-sixes in back-to-back games vs. Maryland and San Jose State and a 65-yard return of a blocked field goal against Maryland. He became the first player in a decade with touchdowns on an interception and blocked field goal in the same game.

Hill had two interceptions and eight passes defensed during his abbreviated final year, when he allowed a 50.9 percent catch rate and 48.1 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

Other players in for workouts were former Oklahoma safety Steven Parker, former University of Miami defensive end R.J. McIntosh and former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall.

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Parker played in 14 games (four starts) and intercepted two passes for Miami in 2019 and eight games for Dallas in 2020. He was released by the Cowboys at the end of training camp this summer.

McIntosh was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 2018. He played in six games as a rookie and 12 games in 2019, when he recorded two sacks. He was on the Giants’ roster last season but inactive all year. He spent training camp with the Giants and Saints this summer.

Forristall missed most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with knee injuries but caught 23 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown as a senior in 2020. He spent his rookie training camp with the Titans.