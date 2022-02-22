Four Contracts Void, Adding to Packers’ Cap Woes

It wasn't only De'Vondre Campbell's contract that voided on Monday. Three other players' deals were voided, including Kevin King, who leaves behind $3 million of dead money.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last offseason, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and his right-hand man, Russ Ball, inserted void years into the contracts of four contracts to help the team deal with a challenging salary cap.

At 3 p.m. Monday, all those contracts officially voided. From a personnel perspective, it means nothing. From a financial perspective, it’s a bit more fuel added to the team’s burning cap situation.

All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell signed a one-year, $2 million contract in June that turned out to be the biggest bargain in the NFL. It included a minimum base salary and a $1.01 million signing bonus that was prorated over five years with the addition of four void years. With his contract voided, the remaining $808,000 of bonus money was accelerated onto the 2022 cap.

Cornerback Kevin King was re-signed in free agency with a one-year, $5 million deal. He was given a $3.75 million signing bonus, which was spread out over five seasons with the insertion of four void years. With King’s contract voided, the remaining $3 million of bonus proration was pushed onto the 2022 cap.

Tight end Robert Tonyan was given a restricted free-agent tender of $3.384 million. That was restructured with a $2.349 million signing bonus that was prorated over five years with the addition of four void years. That meant Tonyan had a cap charge of about $1.5 million. With his contract voided, the remaining $1.879 million of bonus money was accelerated onto the 2022 cap.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan was given a restricted free-agent tender of $2.133 million. The Packers restructured it and gave Sullivan a signing bonus of $1.213 million that was prorated over five years with the insertion of four void years. With Sullivan’s contract voided, the remaining $970,400 of bonus money was pushed onto the 2022 cap.

Added together, that’s almost $6.66 million of money thrown onto the team’s already-problematic 2022 salary cap. With that, the team is almost $53 million over the cap.

That the contracts voided doesn’t mean those players won’t return to the Packers. Last week, for instance, Green Bay reached out to Campbell to see if there was mutual interest in getting a deal done. However, it takes two sides to make a contract. Moreover, the Packers are preoccupied with Aaron Rodgers, since his future – as well as Davante Adams’ future – will shape the rest of the offseason decisions.

The Packers must be in compliance with the salary cap at the start of the league-year on March 16.