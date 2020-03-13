Free Agency 2020: The Packers’ Outlook

GREEN BAY – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL insists the league-year will start on Wednesday, meaning the free-agent negotiating window will begin on Monday and the signing period will start at 3 p.m. Wednesday. With that, here is the Green Bay Packers’ free-agent outlook.

2019 RECORD

In the first year under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers went from 6-9-1 to 13-3. They won the NFC North, held off Seattle in the divisional playoffs and were blown out by San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

A huge reason for Green Bay's success was its success in free agency last offseason. General manager Brian Gutekunst went on an unprecedented, $182 million spending spree by signing Za'Darius Smith (four years, $66 million), Preston Smith (four years, $52 million), Adrian Amos (four years, $36 million) and Billy Turner (four years, $28 million). The so-called Smith Brothers, in particular, played leading roles in the Packers' return to contender status.

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

RB: Danny Vitale (FB), Tyler Ervin (RB/returner).

WR: Geronimo Allison, Ryan Grant.

TE: Marcedes Lewis.

OT: Bryan Bulaga, Jared Veldheer, Jason Spriggs.

ILB: Blake Martinez, B.J. Goodson.

OLB: Kyler Fackrell.

DB: Tramon Williams, Ibraheim Campbell, Will Redmond.

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

FB: Malcolm Johnson.

SALARY CAP SPACE

According to OverTheCap.com, the Packers have $27.95 million of space – a figure that includes Thursday’s release of tight end Jimmy Graham. They could create another $4.09 million by moving on from guard Lane Taylor, who would seem tradeable given his experience and base salary of $3.8 million.

“I think when you look at free agency in the totality, we’re not going to be able to do what we did in unrestricted free agency like we did last year,” Gutekunst said. “I think that’s going to be very difficult just with the restraints that we have. But I think when you look at free agency overall, with salary-cap casualties and different kinds of things, I think we’ll be able to add some players to our roster that can help us. But we’re certainly not in the position we were in last year with the resources. We’re going to have to do some different things this year.”

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN

First and foremost, the Packers must figure out what they’re doing at right tackle. With Bryan Bulaga perhaps in line for a contract worth $12 million per season, Gutekunst might be moving onto Plan B and trying to re-sign Jared Veldheer, who was tremendous in two late-season relief appearances after coming out of retirement.

Then, it’s time to look to the outside for help at linebacker and defensive line. Gutekunst has signaled he wants an upgrade for free-agent Blake Martinez. The Rams’ Cory Littleton tops their list but Littleton probably tops most teams’ lists and won’t come cheap. Other candidates are Cleveland’s Joe Schobert, Chicago’s Nick Kwaitkoski and Atlanta’s De’Vondre Campbell. A scout said Littleton and Campbell are the best of the bunch. Gutekunst said he likes his defensive line but that group wasn’t good enough last year. The free-agent class is tremendous.

Retaining fullback Danny Vitale and running back/returner Tyler Ervin would be cheap but valuable signings.

FIVE FREE AGENT TARGETS

OT Jared Veldheer: Losing Bulaga and Veldheer would almost force the Packers to use their first-round pick on a tackle. If they can at least keep Veldheer, perhaps they could wait a round or two to grab a tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn't allow a single pressure in place of Bulaga at Detroit (concussion) and vs. Seattle in the playoffs (illness).

LB Cory Littleton: A former undrafted free agent, his athleticism has made him a sideline-to-sideline defender vs. the run and an X-factor in coverage. In two seasons as a starter, Littleton has recorded 259 tackles, five interceptions and 22 passes defensed. Among linebackers, Littleton ranks second in interceptions, first in passes defensed and sixth in tackles during that span.

LB Nick Kwaitkoski: Littleton, Schobert and perhaps even Campbell are going to break the bank. Kwaitkoski would be a more affordable option. Is he much of an upgrade over Martinez? No, but he’d be a reliable building block. Considering Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray and LSU’s Patrick Queen could be gone before Green Bay’s on the clock in the draft, the Packers need someone at linebacker. Also, the Packers hosted street free agent Christian Kirksey on Thursday. He’s missed most of the last two seasons with injuries and might be a decent bargain.

TE Austin Hooper: The reliable and sure-handed Hooper is coming off back-to-back seasons of 70-plus receptions for the Falcons. With the release of Graham and with so much uncertainty regarding third-round pick Jace Sternberger, Hooper would provide an instant security blanket for Aaron Rodgers.

DT Shelby Harris: The Milwaukee native was a first-time starter last year and took full advantage with six sacks, 49 tackles and nine passes defensed – all career highs.

PREVIEWING FREE AGENCY

