Free Agency Makes Draft Easier to Handle for Gutekunst

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Especially compared to last year, it’s been a quiet offseason for the Green Bay Packers. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst made some understated moves that will make this week’s NFL Draft easier to negotiate.

The Packers entered the offseason with major needs at linebacker, with Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson leaving in free agency, right tackle, with Bryan Bulaga and free agency, and receiver, arguably the team’s weakest position last year.

The additions of Christian Kirksey at linebacker, Rick Wagner at right tackle and Devin Funchess at receiver don’t necessarily make those holes disappear. But they did take the pressure off Gutekunst to reach for one position or another with Thursday’s first-round pick.

“I think with the players we acquired so far, I really like the experience factor with all those guys,” Gutekunst said in a conference call on Monday. “They’ve played a lot of football, they’ve started a lot of games, they’ve been in the fire, and that makes you feel pretty good. At the same thing, as you guys know, we’ll be pretty aggressive in trying to improve our football team throughout. But I know those guys have been there, done that, and that makes me feel pretty good, especially when you lose some of the really talented players that we lost this offseason. To bring guys in that have played at a high level in big-time games makes a difference.”

Gutekunst has 10 picks at his disposal in the draft and he’s armed with $11.16 million of cap space, according to the NFLPA. Some of that space will have to go to the rookie class, and some money must be kept for in-season additions and potential contract extensions. Still, there’s space to make a move – such as bring back veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who manned the slot so well last season that he received an All-Pro vote.

“We’re going to wait until after the draft to see where we’re at,” Gutekunst said of Williams. “Obviously, what Tramon’s meant not only to our current team but what he did in the past, he’s an all-time Packer. If that fits once we get out of the draft, then we’ll certainly make it happen if we can.”

