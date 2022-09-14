Getsy Has Fields Playing With Confidence Entering Game vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During the first half on Sunday in Chicago, Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ performance was as miserable as the weather. Maybe even worse.

Fields was 3-of-9 passing for 19 yards with one interception. He had a 2.8 passer rating. Chicago had 3 net passing yards.

At halftime, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy – the Green Bay Packers’ quarterbacks coach the previous three seasons – was waiting for Fields with a smile.

“It’s confidence,” Fields told reporters in Chicago on Wednesday, a handful of days before Fields and the Bears come to Green Bay for a Sunday night game against the Packers. “That’s one thing that I take from him, he’s a very confident guy. I think he gives the rest of the guys confidence. I didn’t ask him why [he was smiling]. That’s just how he is.”

The Bears were all smiles afterward. Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Bears won 19-10. Fields’ second-half passer rating was 146.8 behind touchdown passes to Dante Pettis and former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Justin Fields was happy to be walking through the slop after beating the 49ers. (Daniel Bartel/USA Today Sports Images)

“I think he looks more decisive out there, and I think that’s a natural progression,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Fields. “Obviously, I know Luke Getsy very well, a guy I have the utmost respect for and I know he’s a damn good coach. I’m sure he’s really helped his growth. I thought just the resiliency he showed, that’s a tough football team. They battled them and were more physical than San Fran. Most importantly, especially for young quarterbacks, it’s just staying resilient, and he definitely did that.”

Fields had a terrible rookie season. Of 31 qualifying quarterbacks, Fields ranked 28th in passer rating (73.2) and 30th in completion percentage (58.9). He threw seven touchdowns vs. 10 interceptions. He tossed three touchdowns and three interceptions in two losses to Green Bay.

With a year of experience under his belt and with Getsy by his side, the arrow seems to be pointed up for the 11th pick of last year’s draft. With Getsy teaching not only Chicago’s offense but the essentials of high-level quarterback plays, Fields has seen a lot of film of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the last several months.

“Just looking at things he does well, like get the ball out fast,” Fields said. “Just his footwork, he’s great at that. Of course, he’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. So, there are a lot of things I can take from his game and try to incorporate into mine, for sure.”

The Packers are 6-0 against the Bears under LaFleur, with Rodgers throwing 16 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions in those games. While Chicago is 1-0 and Green Bay is 0-1 entering Week 2, the Packers are 9.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook, the second-biggest spread of the week. A win on Sunday would put the Bears on the map – and finally show they’re ready to battle their rivals to the north for bragging rights.

“It means a lot,” Fields said of the rivalry. “Of course, I want to win every game I play. But, of course, it’s the tradition of this rivalry. Means a lot to us as a team, to the fan base, to the people upstairs. It just means a lot to everyone in this building.”