PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Getsy on Rodgers: ‘This Guy Is Extremely Motivated’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ reaction to the Green Bay Packers’ selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the draft was a lot like yours.

“I think the general reaction at first was surprise like many people,” Rodgers said during a conference call with Packers beat reporters on May 15. “You know, obviously, I’m not going to say that I was thrilled by the pick necessarily. But I understand. The organization is thinking not only about the present but about the future. And I respect that.”

While Rodgers acknowledged the selection of Love could force him to finish his career with another team, he also said he was “excited” to work with the rookie. Only Rodgers knows if he’s truly excited to work with the man presumably drafted to replace him but, according to quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy, Rodgers has taken a business-as-usual approach to the team’s virtual offseason.

“Nothing has changed,” Getsy said in a Zoom call this week. “This guy is extremely motivated. His input through this offseason has maybe been the best I’ve been around, to be honest with you. We’ve included him in so much and we needed him to be included in so much. He’s been huge. He’s clarified things for us; we’ve clarified things for him. I feel like there’s no question that we’re moving into this summer with our staff being on the same page with him as good as I’ve ever been with him.”

Being on the same page and building on the sporadic offensive success from last season will be critical in heading into Year 2 with Rodgers in Matt LaFleur’s offense. That’s because, statistically speaking, Rodgers made little progress last year. In 2018, in the final year running former coach Mike McCarthy’s scheme, Rodgers posted a passer rating of 97.6. Last year with LaFleur, as enthused as he was about the changes, Rodgers’ rating actually dipped to 95.4. He had three games of 100-plus passer ratings in the first half of the season but only one in the second half.

If Green Bay’s offense is going to take a significant step forward after ranking just 15th in scoring, it will be up to Rodgers after Gutekunst used his first-round pick on a quarterback rather than providing help on the perimeter.

“I think he’s in a great place,” Getsy said. “He’s always been a great teammate the entire time I’ve been around him – not just a good teammate, he’s been a great teammate. I know once you’re actually in the same room, I know Aaron’s going to be the best teammate to Jordan and anybody else. I don’t have any doubt about that part of it. He’s been great. He’s excited to get going in the fall. He grinded through this offseason with us. We got a lot accomplished in this unique style. I’m looking forward to applying it once we get together.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Without Rodgers, Where Do Packers Rank in NFC North?

Taking away the quarterbacks, who’s got the best roster in the NFC North? The Draft Network provides its thoughts.

Bill Huber

What’s the Packers’ Weakest Link?

SI.com’s Conor Orr runs through the weakest part of every NFL team’s roster.

Bill Huber

Reduced Preseason, No Joint Practices Will Impact Player Evaluation

“It’ll be a challenge but nothing that is insurmountable,” Packers quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy said.

Bill Huber

Gray Brings Experience to Secondary in Quest for Title

New defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine hit it off during their interview at the Pro Bowl.

Bill Huber

Gray Likes Alexander’s Physicality, Ball Skills

The Green Bay Packers’ new defensive backs coach knows a little something about the position. It will be up to Jaire Alexander to take advantage.

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: Pandemic Puts Olympic Sports on Chopping Block

As D-I sports teams increasingly face the chopping block this year, the ramifications are far-reaching. Can a broken model be fixed?

Bill Huber

A United States That’s Not United

In a lengthy conversation, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman talks about the more subtle forms of racism, the path to ending it and whether he's optimistic it's possible.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Tops Jones’ List of Favorite Teammates

At NFL.com, James Jones wrote about his five favorite former teammates. Aaron Rodgers was No. 1. What other Packers made the list?

Bill Huber

Kirksey Joining Packers ‘Feels Like Cinderella Story’

After two injury-plagued seasons, Christian Kirksey hopes two years with the Packers will let everyone know that he is a great linebacker."

Bill Huber

Burks, Butler Sign Petition To End Qualified Immunity

More than 1,400 current and former professional athletes and coaches from from the NFL, NBA and MLB signed a letter from the Players Coalition.

Bill Huber