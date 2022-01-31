Grading the Packers: Quarterbacks

Getting his first real playing time, Love did nothing to provide confidence that he could possibly be the winning successor to Rodgers. The Packers lost four games during the regular season; Love had a hand in two.

Starting against Kansas City and playing the second half against Detroit, Love completed 58.1 percent of his passes with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 68.7 passer rating. Of the 50 quarterbacks with at least Love’s 62 attempts, he ranked 46th in passer rating, 44th in completion percentage and 47th in interception percentage. He threw only one fewer interception than Rodgers despite throwing 469 fewer passes. That will never be winning football.

“The same it is for every other guy. You’ve got to come back to be the best version of yourself,” LaFleur said of his offseason message for Love. “I think Jordan’s come a long way. I still think, with any young player that hasn’t gotten maybe the experience up to this point, there’s still a lot of room for growth. It’s going to be an important offseason. When he does come back, it’s making sure that his footwork is sharp, that he’s on the details of what we’re trying to accomplish on each and every play and all the concepts, really a mastery of the offense, and just the command that he has. I know he takes that to heart and he takes it very personally and he’ll do whatever he can to be his best.”

Grade: F.