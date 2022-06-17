Grading Depth at Every Packers Position Group

Looking beyond the starters, here are the position groups that are strong and the units that could use a veteran addition.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have high-quality starters at just about every position. But how about their depth emerging from the offseason practices?

Depth is vital. By sheer volume, the Packers weren’t especially injured last season. By the quality of player that was injured, the Packers were hammered.

According to Man Games Lost, only the Ravens were hit harder by injuries than the Packers. In terms of individual injuries, left tackle David Bakhtiari was the most impactful injury in the league, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was second and cornerback Jaire Alexander was ninth.

So, yes, the Packers have a number of high-quality starters. But can they withstand some key injuries? Starters vs. starters, Green Bay is good enough to win every game. However, what will happen when attrition inevitably strikes?

Green Bay was fortunate to survive last year’s injuries. Sometimes, it was excellent planning. At outside linebacker, for instance, former first-round pick Rashan Gary was ready for a much bigger role. Sometimes, it was unexpected depth. Yosh Nijman, a former undrafted free agent, was excellent in place of Bakhtiari. Sometimes, it was good fortune. The Packers found Rasul Douglas buried on the Cardinals’ practice squad; he blossomed into a star in place of Alexander.

Here’s a position-by-position report card, with the starters and backups designations based on the 2021 regular season and 2022 offseason practices and not 2022 projections. It will quickly become apparent which positions could be on GM Brian Gutekunst's radar for upgrades, whether it's during the next several weeks before training camp or with a mid-training camp addition.