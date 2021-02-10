Grading the Packers on Salary-Cap Curve: Defensive Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Player grades are a staple series of stories at the end of every season. Ours are different, as we grade based on their impact compared to the salary cap. That’s because the cap is such a big part of building a roster. Not only must a team’s high-priced players deliver but it must have some of its less-expensive players outperform their contracts. Generally, the Green Bay Packers got those contributions on the way to a second consecutive NFC Championship Game.

Part 6 of this series focuses on the defensive line. All salary data is from OverTheCap.com.

Kenny Clark

No. 26 among interior defensive linemen with $6.69 million cap charge

Early in training camp, Clark signed a four-year contract extension worth $70 million that left him feeling “blessed” and with his hand “shaking” as he signed a deal that would tie him to Green Bay through 2024. Just 24 at the time – he turned 25 in October – Clark is a premium player at a premium position. It was a team-friendly deal given COVID’s impact on the cap, with low cap charges in 2019 and 2020 (just over $7 million).

While Clark was dominant in 2019, he was merely pretty good in 2020. In 2019, he finished sixth in ProFootballFocus.com’s pass-rushing metric, which measures sacks, hit and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and seventh in PFF’s run-stop metric, a stat that essentially measures impact tackles. He was the only interior defender to finish in the top 16 in both stats; Clark, of course, was top seven in both.

In 2020, Clark was 42nd out of 115 in PFF’s pass-rushing metric, his pressure count plunging from 62 pressures and six sacks to 28 pressures and two sacks, and 23rd out of 101 in run-stop percentage. He had 41 tackles in 595 snaps, a rate of one for every 14.5 snaps. That was down sharply vs. 2019, when he had 89 tackles and a tackle rate of 9.76 snaps. He had three stuffs – a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run. That’s as many as Montravius Adams despite playing 160 more run-defending snaps.

Yes, he was injured early in the year. Yes, he could use an impact player next to him. Whatever. The Packers simply need more. Period.

Grade: C.

Dean Lowry

No. 33 with $5.2 million cap charge

Lowry is Mr. Dependable. In five seasons, he’s played all but one game. He recorded 36 tackles, his fourth consecutive season between 32 and 47 stops. After going without a sack last year, he matched his career high with three sacks this season.

The impact plays, though, are fleeting. Of 101 interior linemen to play at least 140 snaps vs. the run, he tied for 88th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. Of 115 interior linemen with at least 140 pass rushes, he tied for 60th in PFF’s pass-rushing metric. In seven career playoff games, he has no sacks or tackles for losses. With 36 tackles in 601 snaps, his rate was 16.7 snaps per tackle, down sharply from last year’s 10.27 snaps per tackle.

In 2021, his cap number will rise to $6.3 million. The Packers would save $3.3 million by releasing him. Is there anyone on the roster, though, capable of providing 601 steady snaps?

Grade: D-plus.

Montravius Adams

No. 91 with $1,026,194 charge

A third-round pick in 2017 with huge athletic upside, Adams has been a colossal disappointment. He had 11 tackles in 130 snaps in eight games before being shut down for the season with a toe injury. When he plays, he’s a factor. He averaged 11.8 snaps per tackle, far better than Clark and Lowry, and his three stuffs (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run) was as many as Clark and Kingsley Keke and more than Lowry. The fastest 300-pounder at the 2017 Scouting Combine, Adams’ four-year totals were 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four tackles for losses. Three picks after the Packers selected Adams, Detroit landed big-play receiver Kenny Golladay.

Grade: F.

Kingsley Keke

No. 129 with $753,316 cap charge

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke took a sizable step forward in Year 2. Notably, he had four sacks after not collecting any as a rookie. Of 101 interior linemen to play at least 140 snaps vs. the run, he tied for 67th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. Of 115 interior linemen with at least 140 pass rushes, he tied for 28th in PFF’s pass-rushing metric. In 15 games (nine starts), he had 21 tackles. His tackle rate of 19.7 snaps wasn’t good enough. All four of his sacks and four of his eight quarterback hits came in two games. So, the next step will be consistency. He missed the regular-season finale and both playoff games with a concussion.

Grade: C.

Tyler Lancaster

No. 132 with $750,000 cap charge

Lancaster really has been a find as an undrafted free agent in 2018. All he does is show up every week and play solid run defense. After recording 30 tackles in 16 games (10 starts) last year, Lancaster had 23 tackles in 15 games (three starts) this year. He had no sacks or quarterback hits.

Of 101 interior linemen to play at least 140 snaps vs. the run, he tied for 69th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. He’s been trending the wrong way after finishing second as a rookie and 22nd in 2019. With 22 tackles in 352 snaps, he averaged one tackle for every 16.0 snaps. His five stuffs (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run) led the team’s defensive linemen. The numbers notwithstanding, he’s tough to move and loves the dirty work. Of 115 interior linemen with at least 140 pass rushes, he was a woeful 111th in PFF’s pass-rushing metric.

Grade: C-minus.

Billy Winn

No. 169 with $485,294 cap charge

Winn’s perseverance is remarkable. After missing the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons with major injuries, he joined Green Bay’s practice squad. Inspired by his wife’s battle with lupus, Winn eventually played in six games before suffering yet another season-ending triceps injury. He had six tackles and batted down two passes. Playing only 41 snaps, his tackle rate was 6.8 snaps – by far the best on the unit. At the time of the injury, he had more passes defensed than cornerback Kevin King. Considering the enormous gap between games, Winn played pretty darned well when he was on the field but the injury history might make it an unpalatable to give him even a minimum deal that would burn a roster spot.

Grade: C-minus.

Damon Harrison

No. 245 with $44,118 cap charge

Harrison was one of a few late-season swings of the bat by general manager Brian Gutekunst to bolster the roster for a championship run. After playing in six games for Seattle, he was granted his release and brought his expanding family to Green Bay. He played 12 snaps in Week 17 at Chicago (zero tackles), three snaps in the playoff win vs. Los Angeles (zero tackles) and 15 snaps in the NFC Championship Game (one assisted tackle). Despite what the stats might suggest, Harrison was his usual run-stopping self in that game. At age 32, the Packers would be wise to make their pitch to bring him back for 2021.

Grade: Incomplete.