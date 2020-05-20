PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Great Scott: ‘Who’s This Guy Making all These Plays?’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – To say Vernon Scott was an underrated draft prospect would suggest that he was rated at all following his senior season at TCU.

Well, Scott indeed was rated. Barely. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, one of the best draft analysts in the country, rated Scott 61st in this year’s safety class. The Green Bay Packers drafted him in the seventh round, making him the 22nd of 24 safeties selected.

What did the Packers see?

The last three games of the season.

When Scott returned from a midseason ankle injury, there was another injury in TCU’s three-safety alignment. Scott moved to fill that hole.

“That other spot is like a nickel corner at the NFL level,” Horned Frogs safeties coach Paul Gonzales said. “We moved him there and got him ready in the span of a week to play against Texas Tech. He had never taken any reps there before that week and he really thrived. When you look at his body of work as far as the season goes, most of his production and big plays came in the tail-end of the year when he made that move. That was a big deal for him to, ‘Hey, we’ve got to plug you in at a spot’ and he did it and he played at a high level. That was a pretty good culmination for him to the four years of work that he put in. I think that’s what a lot of people saw as they went through the tape of him. Early on, he was solid. As he moved to that spot the last three games, all of a sudden it was like, ‘Whoa, who’s this guy making all these plays?’”

Scott was a full-time starter only as a senior, when he recorded 44 tackles and was third on the team with seven pass breakups. He produced four turnovers in a span of those final three games. Against Texas Tech, he forced a fumble to preserve the victory. Against Oklahoma, he had a season-high seven tackles and a 98-yard pick-six. In the finale against West Virginia, he had one sack and one forced fumble.

“I wouldn’t say it took me by surprise,” Gonzales said. “Everybody here knew Vernon was capable of doing those things. I was just happy it finally came to reality for him as far as all his hard work and time in the film room and time studying opponents and being a student of the game paid off for him in those three weeks. We knew we could get him to do it. It was good for him to get over that hump and make those plays. I think it’s a credit to him and his hard work and dedication and perseverance through four years of playing here. He’s got really, really good athletic ability with his size and speed. That was always one of the reasons why we were trying to get him on the field because we knew he was a good athlete. Him being able to be more instinctive and have more playmaking ability is something that was developed. Those last three weeks, it came to fruition for him.”

At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, the Packers timed Scott with a 40 time in the 4.4s. That’s a strong combination of size and athleticism. Nonetheless, he started only two games in his first three seasons. With a strong set of spring practices, Scott won the starting job. The key, Gonzales said, was Scott turning it loose to he could be a playmaker rather than just a player.

“The biggest thing we talked about as far as him putting a season together that was going to allow him an opportunity to keep playing at the next level is we needed production,” Gonzales said. “He knew what to do, he knew how to communicate the checks. Now, it was a matter of, ‘You’ve got to produce. When you’re around the ball, go make a play. When you’re in position to make a tackle, go make a tackle.’”

Scott’s strong ending to the season allowed him to get drafted. It was a happy ending to a bit of an unusual career. He didn’t play football as a freshman or sophomore in high school. In the spring following his sophomore season, he lost his stepfather – the person responsible for Scott giving football another try in high school. His death had Scott contemplating his football future.

“He’s an unbelievable kid to be around and work with,” Gonzales said. “He’s always optimistic. He always makes the best of any situation. Even when he went through those trials and tribulations with his family, it was always, ‘Coach, I’m going to be all right. I’m going to make it for my mom.’ There was always that air of positivity with him. I think that’s why a lot of the kids in our program gravitated toward Vernon. He’s going to bring that to the Packers. That’s a good thing, especially from the standpoint of being, ‘Hey, you might have to be a role guy early on. Are you going to accept that and embrace that?’ Vernon has that personality of, ‘Hey, I just want to do what’s best for the team and find a way to make an impact somewhere.’ That’s what he’s always done here.”

What the College Coaches Say

First round: Love went from “baby deer” to elite prospect

First round: What makes a good QB?

First round: Love led nation in INTs; here’s why not to worry

First round: Love will keep Packers rolling to 2040

Second round: Dillon’s “insane” production, skill-set

Second round: Life could be easier in NFL for Dillon

Third round: Deguara “doesn’t like to lose”

Third round: The INT that caught LaFleur’s eye

Fifth round: Martin could be three-down LB

Sixth round: ‘No doubt” Runyan will have long career

Sixth round: Dad, coaches allowed Runyan to blaze own trail

Sixth round: Who’s the Boss? For Ducks, It Was Hanson

Sixth round: Stepaniak compared to “The Hulk”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LaFleur Hires Former Packers WR To Fill New Coaching Fellowship

The NFL on Tuesday announced the creation of a coaching fellowship program geared toward minority candidates.

Bill Huber

Packers’ Success Will Depend on Year 2 Improvement on Offense

Fortunately for Green Bay, there is precedent.

Bill Huber

SI Daily Cover: Minor League Baseball in Crisis

In response to an SI survey on the effects of the pandemic, minor league teams made one thing clear: An American institution will never be the same.

Bill Huber

Draft or Pass: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Everyone is down on Aaron Rodgers after a mediocre 2019 and Green Bay's selection of Jordan Love. Is he now a value option?

Bill Huber

Packers Developing Plan to Reopen Facilities

The NFL will allow teams to reopen their facilities beginning on Tuesday, but the Green Bay Packers will not be among them.

Bill Huber

Rodgers: Flattening Curve Turns Into ‘House Arrest’

Aaron Rodgers is hoping "common sense" prevails in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Huber

If Love Has Questions, Rodgers Will Have Answers

Aaron Rodgers will take advantage of what he learned as Brett Favre's young backup.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Acknowledges Possibility of Finishing Career ‘Elsewhere’

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made his first public comments since the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers Zoom Into the Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are trying to make the best of an unprecedented situation.

Bill Huber

PFF Projects Packers Will Take Big Step Back

Pro Football Focus used some of its data to run 10,000 season simulations. Here are the results.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber