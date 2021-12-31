Green Bay Packers 2021 Year in Review

It's been an eventful year for the Green Bay Packers, who lost in last year's NFC Championship Game but are in position to take the next step.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The year that was 2021 started with the Green Bay Packers losing in the NFC Championship Game and started with the Packers in position to earn the No. 1 seed for a second consecutive year.

It’s been an unforgettable year for the Packers as they pursue their elusive 14th NFL championship. They blew a chance to get to the Super Bowl on their home turf and endured a rocky offseason with Aaron Rodgers but once again are one of the best teams in the NFL. In between, they successfully navigated a salary-cap crisis, convinced Rodgers to return, were destroyed in the season opener against New Orleans, got hit by COVID and evolved into one of the league’s powerhouses once again despite injuries to key players.

The Packers are 12-3 with two games remaining in the regular season. If they beat Minnesota on Sunday night and win at Detroit next week, they’ll earn the coveted top seed – a prize that comes with a first-round bye and homefield advantage. Of course, they had that advantage last year, but any home games this time will have about 10 times as many fans.

“I think right now there’s a lot of ball left in front of us, and if we look any further than the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has beaten us the last two times we’ve played them, then we’re not focused on the right things,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “As far as the home field’s concerned, I do think it’s going to be a tremendous advantage. You’re talking about a year that’s totally different with packed stadiums. I don’t know what our attendance was for our playoff games last season, but it certainly is more impactful. I thought our crowd did an outstanding job the other night of being loud and really supporting our team, and that brings a lot of energy, a lot of positive energy, and I think it definitely translates to success on the field.”

