Green Bay Packers Roster Projection 3.0

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest week of training camp is here for the Green Bay Packers.

On the heels of their preseason loss at San Francisco on Friday night, the Packers will welcome the New Orleans Saints for joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting them in a preseason game on Friday night.

“They’re all big [for evaluation purposes], but certainly going against a team that we got a lot of respect for,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “They put it on us pretty good last year and that's a talented roster, so it'll be a great test to see kind of where we stand.”

While all that is going on, the Packers must trim their roster to 85 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Packers held out almost all their top players for the San Francisco game. With high-intensity practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, that figures to be the plan again this week. That means a lot of snaps on Friday night for players on the bottom of the depth chart to state their case.

General manager Brian Gutekunst must cut the roster to 53 players on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Complicating those decisions are the comebacks of star players David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Robert Tonyan. Will they be ready to play in Week 1? Not quite ready for Week 1 but close enough to make the 53? Or will they open the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning they can start practicing after Week 4?

With so much uncertainty, here is our third 53-man roster projection. For reference, here is our second projection following Family Night.

Quarterbacks (2) Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love. Changes: None. Toughest cut: None. Injury concern: None. Analysis: This will be a big week for Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Danny Etling, with the three matchups against the Saints. Even if Rodgers plays a few series in the preseason finale at the Chiefs on Aug. 25, the practices on Tuesday and Wednesday will serve as his regular-season tune-up. Running Backs (3) Tyler Goodson vs. the 49ers (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Tyler Goodson. Changes: Tyler Goodson (in), Patrick Taylor (out). Toughest cut: Patrick Taylor. Injury concern: The wild card might be Kylin Hill. He remains on the physically unable to perform list following last year’s knee injury, but his on-the-field rehab workouts have looked explosive. Being the No. 3 back, there’s really no urgency to get Hill on the field so the guess here is he stays on PUP. Analysis: The Packers put such a premium on pass protection, so that would seem to give Patrick Taylor the edge over everybody else in the battle to be the third back. But Tyler Goodson’s explosiveness continues to stand out. He might not be your choice on third-and-1 but his 4.42 speed in the 40 could make him a weapon in a specialized role or on kickoff returns. Receivers (7) Juwann Winfree (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Juwann Winfree. Changes: Juwann Winfree (in). Toughest cut: Samori Toure. Injury concern: Christian Watson, who is on PUP following post-OTAs knee surgery, has been doing some on-field rehab for the past week, so his comeback is progressing. With four weeks until the regular season kicks off, he’s got time. Analysis: Sammy Watkins, the team’s lone veteran addition, has had a quiet training camp but was one of the 1.2 million inactives for the preseason game at San Francisco. That would seem to signal he’s got his place on the 53-man roster secured. Amari Rodgers had two explosive plays against the 49ers. In the slot, Randall Cobb is the reliable veteran but Rodgers is where there’s upside. Juwann Winfree, who made an incredible catch while perhaps preventing an interception on Friday, has been a No. 1 on punt return and kickoff return. If the Packers keep seven, they’d be a man short somewhere else. Tight Ends (4) Josiah Deguara vs. the 49ers (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis, Josiah Deguara, Dominque Dafney. Changes: None. Toughest cut: None. Injury concern: Robert Tonyan (ACL) remains on PUP. Analysis: Robert Tonyan is the obvious wild card here. He’ll be ready – or really close to it – for Week 1. If Tonyan is cleared for the opener, would Tyler Davis be out of a job? Perhaps not – the Packers really like his upside – but he did not play well against the 49ers. Alize Mack, a seventh-round pick by the Saints in 2019 who has not played in a regular-season game, blocked well against the Niners. Offensive Line (9*) David Bakhtiari (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: LT Yosh Nijman, LG Jon Runyan Jr, C Josh Myers, RG Jake Hanson, RG/RT Royce Newman, RT/C/G Zach Tom, G Sean Rhyan, T/G Cole Van Lanen, Veteran Tackle TBA. Changes: None. Toughest cut: None. Injury concern: David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are on PUP as they battle back from torn ACLs. This is a guess based on their on-the-field rehab workouts, but Jenkins might be ahead of Bakhtiari. Regardless, when asked earlier in the week if he needed to find a veteran offensive tackle, GM Brian Gutekunst spoke optimistically that both would be back early in the season. So, let’s say Bakhtiari and Jenkins open the season on PUP. Would Gutekunst roll the dice with only eight blockers on the opening roster, knowing that help is only four weeks away? Or would he scour the waiver wire for immediate depth? Analysis: Obviously, who makes it from this group is contingent on those knee injuries. If they’re not going to be ready, this will be a big week in sorting out the Week 1 offensive line. At practice, the preference seems to be Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. That’s how they lined up for the first 36 snaps against San Francisco. Two days of work against the Saints starters at joint practices will help sort this out. Defensive Line (5) Dean Lowry pedals to practice (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton. Changes: None. Toughest cuts: With four of the top five inactive for Friday’s preseason opener, Chris Slayton and, especially, Jack Heflin took advantage of extended playing time. Plus, seventh-round rookie Jonathan Ford has shown plenty of promise, too. Injury concern: None. Analysis: Green Bay’s defensive line, undermanned for so long behind Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry, is incredibly strong. If your fifth man in the rotation is first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, life is good for position coach Jerry Montgomery. The question is whether the Packers will keep a sixth on the 53 or if that sixth man will be whoever they can stash on the practice squad. Outside Linebackers (5) Preston Smith (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Enagbare. Changes: La’Darius Hamilton (out). Toughest cuts: Randy Ramsey was a key special teams player in 2020 and La’Darius Hamilton has had a productive training camp. Injury concern: Randy Ramsey missed last season with an ankle injury. He has practiced periodically but the Packers kept him out of Family Night and the 49ers game. Analysis: This is a tough call. Everybody in the chase behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith has had their moments but not consistently. Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai started against San Francisco and fifth-round rookie Kingsley Enagbare came off the bench to produce one sack and three pressures. La’Darius Hamilton has made more plays than Enagbare on the practice field but Enagbare’s draft status is the tipping point here. Inside Linebackers (4) Quay Walker (7) and Isaiah McDuffie (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie. Changes: None. Toughest cut: None. Injury concern: None. Analysis: Other than defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, there isn’t a player on the roster who has grown more over the last year than Isaiah McDuffie. He has had an excellent training camp, and that carried over into the game against the 49ers. He led the team with six tackles, including one for a loss. With McDuffie and two-year starter Krys Barnes, the depth here is really good behind what could be an exceptional starting duo. Cornerbacks (6) Keisean Nixon vs. the 49ers (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas. Changes: Kiondre Thomas (in), Rico Gafford (out). Toughest cut: Rico Gafford. Injury concern: None. Analysis: Last week, we had Rico Gafford as the sixth corner and Kiondre Thomas as the toughest cut. We’ll flip-flop for this week. Gafford was torched for a long touchdown but also had a breakup. Thomas gave up a two-point play but also had a breakup. Thomas, who played on special teams in four games for the Chargers last season, had two tackles in that phase vs. the 49ers. Keisean Nixon, who missed the start of camp due to injury, turned in a strong performance vs. San Francisco. Safeties (5) Dallin Leavitt (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Dallin Leavitt. Change: None. Toughest cut: The Packers drafted Tariq Carpenter because of his combination of size and athleticism. He has had a really quiet training camp, at one point falling to the bottom of the depth chart, but showed some really good open-field tackling vs the 49ers. Injury concern: Dallin Leavitt was injured making a fumble-forcing tackle on Friday. His status is unknown (to reporters, anyway). Analysis: The Packers have to be feeling a lot better about their safety depth. Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis, neither of whom played a single snap on defense last season, have played well in training camp. On Wednesday, Davis had two interceptions and Scott picked off Aaron Rodgers to kill a two-minute drill. Dallin Leavitt, a special teams ace with the Raiders under Rich Bisaccia, is a No. 1 on all four phases. He was torched for a long touchdown pass against the 49ers but, chances are, defensive coordinator Joe Barry wouldn’t put his fifth safety in a one-on-one matchup against a receiver with 4.34 speed in a game that mattered. Specialists (3) Jack Coco (USA Today Sports Images) On the 53: K Mason Crosby, P Pat O’Donnell, LS Jack Coco. Changes: None. Toughest cut: None. Injury concern: Mason Crosby is on PUP following offseason knee surgery but has been kicking a soccer ball as he starts his ramp-up toward the season. Analysis: The Packers cut Steven Wirtel, leaving Jack Coco as the last man standing at long snapper. There didn’t appear to be any issues with his snaps against the 49ers.

