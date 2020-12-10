Four Days to Kickoff: Four Views from Inside the Lions

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) will visit Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions (5-7) on Sunday. Let’s get to know the foe with an insider’s view of the team.

1. Darrell Bevell will forever be a Wisconsin legend given his Rose Bowl-winning scramble against UCLA. I know it's only been a week but what has he brought to the party, other than a fresh voice?

After Matt Patricia was let go, the players have talked about how the mood is “lighter” around the practice facility. Patricia ran a tight ship and many players on the roster felt suffocated. Bevell has certainly demonstrated he is able to read the room. He has made adjustments to the practice schedule, is verbalizing that he wants his players to have fun and there does not appear to be the same air of hostility permeating the Lions organization.

2. It's crazy to hear the Lions might move on from Matthew Stafford. Is that a real possibility? And why would that be considered for more than 1.3 seconds?

The Lions have only appeared in the postseason on three occasions during his tenure. The general consensus is that fans are experiencing a certain level of “roster fatigue” with all of the players on the roster. For Stafford, it just does not ever feel like he will get over the hump here in Detroit. When I asked owner Sheila Ford Hamp does the organization want to commit to Stafford moving forward, she replied the next head coach would make that decision. The cap hit would still be significant if Detroit moves on from him, but there is more of a likelihood Stafford's time in Detroit is wounding down -- most likely after the 2021 season.

3. What's the state of the defense? They've given up a million points. Trey Flowers, Danny Shelton and Desmond Trufant are on IR, Jarrad Davis apparently isn't a starter anymore and Jeff Okudah has been in and out of the lineup. Any chance that they can contain Aaron Rodgers and Co.?

The only way to describe the defense is that it is a disaster. The defense’s subpar play is among the reasons Matt Patricia was fired after Detroit's loss to Houston on Thanksgiving. There were some adjustments made by defensive coordinator Cory Undlin in the second half against Chicago and the defense clamped down. But, I don't see Detroit containing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense. Romeo Okwara is nearing 10 sacks on the season and is working towards earning a nice contract offer from either the Lions or a team looking to add an impactful defensive lineman.

4. Congratulations! You're the new general manager. What's your plan of attack to get the Lions back to contender status?

It's about time. I would blow the entire thing up. My phone lines would be wide open and I would hold a press conference to announce that Matthew Stafford is on the market. Make me your best offer. I want to stockpile as many picks as humanly possible. I would systematically tear the whole thing down and build through the draft. There would be some lean years for the next two or three seasons, but Detroit would be targeting a whole different type of athlete. Faster, tougher on defense, and explosive, younger talent on offense. I would retain Darrell Bevell as a coach through the transition and then hire the best coach on the market when the team was ready to contend.