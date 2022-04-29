Green Bay Packers First-Round Draft Grades

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Draft grades are as useless as an umbrella during a hurricane. But you like them – you wouldn’t have clicked on the link otherwise, right? So, here’s what the NFL punditry had to say about the Green Bay Packers using their first-round picks on linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

Notably, the Packers emerged from Thursday’s festivities without addressing their highest-profile need. The Packers traded All-Pro Davante Adams but didn’t take a receiver in the first round.

“I think there’s some really good receivers left in this draft and we’ll kind of see how it plays out,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Thursday night. “We have nine picks left, so we’ve got a lot of ammunition. Whether we stick and pick or move around, we’ll kind of see how that goes. But I don't feel we have to do that. I like our football team. I think I’ve spoken on that before. We’d like to add players at every position and the receiver position is no different. But I don’t feel like I have to. So, we’ll kind of see how it unfolds tomorrow and on Saturday.”

The grades are all over the map, ranging from A to D-plus, which shows how fickle and imprecise grading a draft is before the player has even put on his new helmet.

Related Stories

Once again, no first-round receiver. So, who’s left?

Packers add a couple of bulldogs to the kennel

No. 28: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

No. 22: Georgia LB Quay Walker