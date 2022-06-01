Crosby Not Banking on Bounce-Back History

After a miserable 2021 season, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has “clear-cut goals for what I want to accomplish for this next year.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2012, Mason Crosby was statistically the worst kicker in the NFL. In 2013, he agreed to a restructured contract, held off a pair of training camp challengers and set off on the greatest sustained kicking run in Green Bay Packers history.

In 2021, Crosby endured a hot-mess kicking operation and finished third-to-last in field-goal accuracy. During these pressure-free days of offseason practices, Crosby spoke confidently of his expectation that he’ll return to form this season. How he bounced back almost a decade ago, though, means nothing this time around.

“I evaluate the season – look at the good, the bad, what I want to work on – and then really just put a good plan together for the offseason,” Crosby said after making all six attempts on Tuesday. “I didn’t have a good year in 2012. From that moment on, I can’t re-create success. Stuff that happened in the past is not going to just automatically carry forward.”

Last season was a nightmare. Oddly, it didn’t start that way. After making 22-of-24 field-goal attempts in 2019 and all 16 tries in 2020, Crosby kept on splitting the uprights to open last season. He made his first six attempts – including a 51-yarder to beat San Francisco in Week 3 – before the wheels came off in dumbfounding fashion. He missed three attempts in the Week 5 game at Cincinnati. Not even hitting the winner in that game could prevent an avalanche.

Over a seven-game stretch, Crosby made only 9-of-17 field-goal attempts. There were protection breakdowns. Bad holds. A change in snapper.

Crosby didn’t pass the buck – that’s not his style – but it was a lot to handle, even for a 15-year pro. He wound up making all seven attempts during the final five games of the season but had a 39-yarder blocked just before halftime in the crushing playoff loss to San Francisco.

“I don’t think you ever just truly flush something,” Crosby said. “If you don’t learn from it and make sure that you continue to improve on the things that didn’t go well and build on the things that did go well, then stuff will repeat itself. I always continue to focus in on ‘What can I continue to do to be the best at my position and best locker room guy and the best guy on the field for this team?’

“Those are the main focuses and goals that I have. Obviously, there’s little things – I’m not going to get into the minute details of what I want to do kicking-wise – but all those things, especially this time of year, are the most important things. It’s a mind-set, a process coming into this offseason, building toward the season. I’m never trying to not let something happen again. I’m more of a, ‘This is what I want to do and this is what I’m going to do’ type of guy. Just really look at it, evaluate it, be very critical and move into the next offseason with clear-cut goals for what I want to accomplish for this next year.”

Crosby is entering his 16th season as Green Bay’s kicker and ranks 14th in NFL history in scoring. Not that he needed it, but he’s been energized by the arrival of longtime special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and addition of veteran punter/holder Pat O’Donnell. O’Donnell lived with the Crosby family for about three weeks.

“It was like getting to know him for three years,” Crosby said.

It was a luxury Crosby didn’t have last year, when punter/holder Corey Bojorquez was acquired before Week 1. While Crosby and O’Donnell didn’t spend hours upon hours in the backyard working on kicks, the friendship they formed, Crosby believes, goes beyond creating fun videos.

Added together, Crosby believes this season will be the start of the next phase of his career. Crosby views his career in five-year increments. A potential fourth five-year mini-career would start with beating out Dominik Eberle, whom Bisaccia knows well from their time together with the Raiders.

Crosby made it clear that his focus is on himself and not a competition.

“It’s like anything. I go about my routine and make sure that I’m focusing in on what I’m trying to accomplish,” he said. “Obviously, he’s part of this team right now. So, it’s make sure he knows what’s expected here in Green Bay and how we handle ourselves and what we’re supposed to be as a specialist on this team. I always take a responsibility and a leadership spot in that space and make sure that we’re all accountable and ready to roll every time we step on the field. That’s how I operate in that.

“I know with Rich and the conversations I’ve had, they like carrying a few guys to get live kicks and get all the stuff going. It will be good for the guys to make sure that we have someone kicking off, kicking field goals and we get all the work every day so guys can be locked in come season time.”