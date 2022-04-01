Yahoo Mock Draft: By George, Packers Start with Outside Linebacker

With the top receivers off the board before the Green Bay Packers were on the clock with their first selection, here is who they wound up with at No. 22 and No. 28.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Having released Za’Darius Smith to help get in compliance with the salary cap and last year’s young backups providing meager contributions with Smith missing most of the season, Eric Edholm went with Purdue’s George Karlaftis with the Green Bay Packers’ first pick in a mock draft at Yahoo.

Edholm noted some pertinent Packers history in making the first pick.

“With receiver somewhat picked over and a quality pass-rush talent on the board, this is the way we'll go here. The team drafted Rashan Gary at 12 with the two Smiths signed to big money. We think they'd absolutely consider Karlaftis here as a third rusher behind Gary and Preston Smith.”

A native of Athens, Greece, Karlaftis had a breakout sophomore season with 7.5 sacks. After missing most of 2020 due to injury and COVID, he recorded five sacks, 11.5 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles in 12 games in 2021. He earned All-American honors and was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive end.

At 6-foot-4 and 266 pounds, he’s got the size and physicality the Packers covet. For his size, he is a high-quality athlete.

“Relentless,” he said at the Scouting Combine when asked to describe his play. “That’s how I approach life, how I approach the game, in terms of my technique, in terms of how I play, my motor, my effort. Everything about it’s relentless.

What about receiver? Alabama’s Jameson Williams went at No. 17 to the Chargers, Ohio State’s Chris Olave went at No. 18 to the Saints and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks went to the Eagles at No. 19. With that, five receivers were off the board before Green Bay was on the clock with its first pick.

At No. 28, Edholm had his choice of the next tier of receivers: North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Georgia’s George Pickens and Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. To see which receiver he took, and the rest of the mock draft, click here.