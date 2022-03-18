Packers Make Official Trade of Adams to Raiders

"He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers," GM Brian Gutekunst said of Davante Adams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Calling Davante Adams “one of the greatest players” in franchise history, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst on Friday announced the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It's never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams,” Gutekunst wrote in a press release. “We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we've accomplished. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day. We wish nothing but the best for Davante, his wife Devanne and the rest of their family moving forward.”

The Packers received first- and second-round picks in return, No. 22 and No. 53, respectively. Coincidentally, the Packers landed Adams with the 53rd pick of the 2014 draft. They own four of the first 59 selections of the 2022 draft.

An All-Pro the last two seasons, set Packers single-season records of 123 receptions for 1,553 yards in 2021 and 18 touchdown receptions in 2020.

Over the past six seasons, Adams is No. 1 in the NFL with 581 receptions, No. 2 with 7,192 yards (Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has 7,269) and No. 1 with 69 touchdowns. He’s No. 1 among receivers in all three categories. He’s a staggering plus-9 in touchdowns.

Of the four seasons of 110-plus catches in Packers history, Adams authored three. In the Packers’ record book, Adams is No. 2 with 743 receptions, No. 2 with 73 touchdown receptions and No. 4 with 8,121 receiving yards. Of those touchdowns, 68 were thrown by Aaron Rodgers, making them the most prolific duo in team history.

Last season, he joined Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players in NFL history with 650-plus catches, 8,000-plus receiving yards and 70-plus receiving TDs in their first eight seasons. He became the first player in NFL history with eight career games of 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and multiple TD catches.

As noted in the Raiders’ announcement, the native of Redwood City, Calif., started all 26 games he appeared in for Fresno State (2012-13), recording 233 receptions, 3,030 yards with 38 touchdowns. His old quarterback is his new quarterback, Derek Carr.

