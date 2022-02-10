Green Bay Packers Tough Decisions: Allen Lazard

With the spread of the McVay-Shanahan-LaFleur offense, will a "goon" like Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard be a man in demand as a restricted free agent?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL is a copycat league, which is evident with the NFL’s offensive revolution.

A huge chunk of the league will be running a Green Bay Packers-style offense in 2022. Eight of the NFL’s 32 head coaches are from the Sean McVay-Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. That includes Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and the two coaches who will be squaring off in Sunday’s Super Bowl, McVay and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Zac Taylor.

The list of teams that will run the McVay-Shanahan-LaFleur offense keeps growing. Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, is the new coach of the Broncos. Mike McDaniel, who had been Shanahan’s offensive coordinator in San Francisco, is the new coach of the Dolphins. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is expected to be introduced as the new coach of the Vikings after the Super Bowl.

That list doesn’t include Luke Getsy, the former Packers quarterbacks coach and new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator. The Titans under Mike Vrable and the Jets under Robert Saleh also run that offense.

For teams that are enamored with LaFleur’s version of the offense, they might want a receiver like Lazard. So, why not go out and try to sign Lazard, who is slated to be a restricted free agent?

Lazard is a terrific role player. In the passing game, he caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished with a flourish. Over the final five games of the regular season, he caught 21 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns. More than just a receiver, Lazard is ready, willing and able to do the dirty work as a blocker on running plays and screens. The running game was 0.21 yards better per play when he was on the field.

“I like to call him our goon, and he’s an enforcer,” coach Matt LaFleur said this season.

“In the run game, you can really feel his presence,” LaFleur said. “But that also helps create some big-time plays in the passing game when he’s going in and he’s digging out safeties, just like you saw last year in the playoff game vs. the Rams. That was one of the longest plays they had given up all season long. So, he’s got that big-play potential.”

That showed up this season. Lazard caught 5-of-10 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. By comparison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 6-of-22 deep targets.

A restricted free agent, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will consider two options. The first is the right-of-first-refusal tender of $2.433 million. That tag would allow the Packers to match any offer Lazard would sign. If they were to choose not to match that offer, they would not receive compensation because Lazard was not drafted.

The other option is to give Lazard the second-round tender of $3.986 million. Once again, the Packers could match any offer. If they were to choose not to match that offer, they’d get a second-round pick in return. Chances are that draft compensation would keep away any suitors and ensure Lazard’s return. It also would come with a hefty price considering the Packers’ cap problems.

Last offseason, the Packers used the second-round tender on tight end Robert Tonyan. He did not receive an offer from another team so he stayed with Green Bay. Ultimately, for cap purposes, they agreed to restructure the $3.38 million tender by inserting four void years onto the end of the contract to lessen the immediate cap hit. (He’ll count $469,800 against the cap through 2025 even if he’s not on the roster.) Given the team is staring at a $50 million hole in the 2022 cap, chances are the Packers will use the same approach.

