Gutekunst’s Southeast Tour Continues at South Carolina

Receiver Shi Smith could be an option for a team that has lacked a natural slot receiver for years.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spent 11 years as the team’s Southeast region scout. He’s seen a lot of familiar faces this week.

After attending pro days at Florida State on Monday and Alabama on Tuesday, Gutekunst was at South Carolina on Wednesday.

The main attractions were cornerback Jaycee Horn and receiver Shi Smith.

Barring a major trade up the first-round board, Horn figures to be long gone before the Packers are up at No. 29. The son of former NFL star receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn had two interceptions and eight passes defensed in seven games in 2020. His spectacular testing on Wednesday cemented his top-20 status.

Smith could be an interesting third-round target for the Packers, who haven’t had a natural slot receiver since Randall Cobb was rolling in the mid-2010s. In nine games in 2020, the team captain paced the Gamecocks with 57 receptions for 633 yards and four touchdowns. His 174 career receptions rank fourth in school history.

At the Senior Bowl, he measured 5-foot-10 right on the dot, just shorter than Cobb’s 5-foot-10 1/4 at the 2011 Scouting Combine. That could keep Smith in play for a team that has turned a blind eye to short receivers over the years.

“With a smooth athletic profile, including short-area explosiveness and straight-line speed, Smith is a tough cover for opposing defensive backs,” reads part of the NFL Draft Bible scouting report at SI.com. “He is a crafty route runner who has a clear understanding of blind spots in coverage and how to attack leverage. After a bit of a down 2019 season, Smith responded in a big way during 2020. Smith is a YAC monster who presents a headache in post catch situations, using his natural athleticism to navigate the open field.”

Most of his work came in the underneath game, though some of that was the byproduct of his run-after-catch ability and the inadequacies of South Carolina’s quarterbacks. He had only two deep catches and three contested catches, according to Pro Football Focus. His six drops were too many given his 9 3/4-inch hands.

He had a big week at the Senior Bowl, though, with some impressive grabs and the speed to get downfield. Before his pro-day workout, he predicted he’d run his 40 in the vicinity of 4.40 seconds.

“When I take the field, it’s the same thing,” he said of the Senior Bowl. “I’m a competitive guy. Coming out there to compete every time. Just like going back to being recruited, it’s the same thing. Every time I touch the field, I’m giving it my best.”

Supersized cornerback Israel Mukuamu (seven interceptions in three seasons), linebacker Ernest Jones (team captain and two-time leading tackler) and guard Sadarius Hutcherson (started at right guard as a sophomore, left tackle as a junior and left guard as a senior) will be Day 3 options. Jones and Hutcherson joined Smith as permanent captains.