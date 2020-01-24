PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Gutekunst Turns Attention to Free-Agent Futures of Bulaga, Crosby, Martinez

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As general manager of the Green Bay Packers, Brian Gutekunst’s job is to have one eye on today and one eye on the future.

That reality was the story of his last week.

Keyed by a prolific offseason, Gutekunst built a team that went from six wins to 13, from out of the playoffs the past two seasons to the NFC Championship Game. However, for the second time in eight weeks, his team was clobbered by the 49ers. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line on Sunday, the Packers were crushed 37-20.

As the team limped home to Green Bay, Gutekunst departed to Mobile, Ala., for this week’s Senior Bowl, the annual showcase of the top senior prospects for the upcoming draft. He was back in Green Bay on Friday to meet with reporters and start contemplating the future of his team.

“I think it was evident in the two games we played that we have a lot of work to do if we want to be on that level,” he said. “At the same time, they were No. 1 and we were No. 2 in the NFC.”

At the forefront of his itinerary will be deciding the future of the team’s free agents. Four starters will be unrestricted free agents: right tackle Bryan Bulaga, kicker Mason Crosby, linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive back Tramon Williams.

“I got a lot of Ted Thompson in me. I’d like to keep them all,” Gutekunst said as part of the video associated with this story when asked about 30-something veterans Williams, Bulaga and Crosby.

Bulaga might be the most intriguing of his free agents due to the obvious strengths and concerns. He had an excellent season against a demanding slate of pass rushers but also has battled injuries throughout his 10 NFL seasons.

“Bryan is a really good player,” Gutekunst said. “He obviously had a really good year. He was able to be out there pretty much the entire season, which was important. Of course, we’d love to have a guy like Bryan Bulaga back, but we’re still getting through all that and seeing how these things are going to work.”

Crosby is coming off the best season of his career in terms of accuracy and would like to return. However, he’ll be 36 at the start of next season and might be the best kicker in free agency, meaning the price could high.

“Mason had a fantastic year this year, one of his best,” Gutekunst said. “From my scout’s eye, his leg strength, his power, his accuracy, it’s all there. Mason is going to kick for quite a while longer if he wants to, and we’d certainly love to have him back. Obviously, he’s done it at a high level for a long time, but he’s also become a pretty big leader in our locker room, as well. He obviously had some personal challenges that he met this year, and his laser focus and ability to get through that and perform at a high level was pretty impressive.”

Gutekunst offered a much more tepid response about Martinez. For the third consecutive season, he finished first or second in the NFL in tackles. However, his athletic limitations have showed him in the passing game throughout his career and were a factor in the 49ers’ prolific running game on Sunday. Gutekunst said the team needs to “take a long look at the inside linebacker thing,” and speed at that spot “no doubt” is a necessity in today’s NFL.

“I think facing today’s offenses can be really difficult from that position because there’s so many things you have to do, not only athletically but mentally, as well,” Gutekunst said. “And there’s so much on those guys plates, setting the fronts, communication on the back end and then making the right decisions and then having the athleticism to cover backs and tight ends and carry seams. It’s a difficult skill-set to find, but when you have those guys it does free up your defense to do a lot of things.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tunnel-Vision Approach Needed on Defense to Beat 49ers

Why did the Packers keep Mike Pettine, and why was his defense so good for most of the season but so bad against San Francisco?

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

LaFleur Retains Pettine as Defensive Coordinator

Before the NFC Championship Game debacle, the Packers had recorded their best defensive performance since winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

LaFleur Excited for Year 2 with Rodgers

There's a big gap to close between the Packers and 49ers. Getting the offense to play more efficiently is an obvious starting point.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Fascinating Free Agency: Mason Crosby

The reasons for re-signing Mason Crosby are obvious. The reasons why it might not happen are obvious, too.

Bill Huber

Another Defensive Debacle Derails Rodgers’ Super Bowl Quest

In Aaron Rodgers' eight playoff losses, Green Bay has given up an average of 36.4 points.

Bill Huber

by

BrettFavor

Packers Positions of Need: Top 10 Receivers

A loaded draft class awaits the Green Bay Packers. Here is our early list of the Top 10 draft prospects with their personal stories.

Bill Huber

by

Footballfan55

Fascinating Free Agency: Bryan Bulaga

Should the Green Bay Packers re-sign Bryan Bulaga, a superb right tackle with injury and age concerns?

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

LaFleur 'Still Working' Through Defensive Staff

The Packers' defense took a big leap forward this season, only to be destroyed in the NFC Championship

Bill Huber

by

GRIDIRONCoach

After ‘Unbelievable Opportunity,’ Veldheer Undecided About 2020

Jared Veldheer came out of retirement and played a huge role in helping the Packers reach the NFC Championship Game.

Bill Huber

by

Footballfan55

Gutekunst Needs Another Huge Offseason

After being clobbered by a combined 50-0 in the first halves against San Francisco, the Packers need one more giant leap to challenge for the Super Bowl.

Bill Huber

by

Footballfan55