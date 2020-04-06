Hall of Fame Names Rodgers to All-Decade Team But Can’t Spell Name Correctly

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers joined Tom Brady as the quarterbacks on the NFL’s all-decade team, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

During the decade, Rodgers was selected for seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. Among quarterbacks with at least 1,500 passing attempts in the 2010s, Rodgers was No. 1 in passer rating (103.6), touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.84 touchdowns per interception) and interception percentage (1.28), No. 3 in touchdowns (305), No. 4 in yards per attempt (7.75) and No. 7 in yards (38,145). He won one Super Bowl – the first of the decade – and reached NFC Championship Games in 2014, 2016 and 2019. Brady’s Patriots had the best winning percentage (.770) during the decade and Rodgers’ Packers were second (.638).

Video: Here are the unanimous picks for all-decade team

Rodgers beat out Drew Brees and Russell Wilson for the honor. Brees was second in passer rating (102.9) and first in yards (46,770) and touchdowns (345). However, he didn’t win a Super Bowl, reached only one NFC title game and guided a team that finished with a losing record four times. Wilson was third in passer rating (101.2), 11th in passing yards (29,734 since 2012) and ninth in touchdowns (227). He led the Seahawks to victories in both of his NFC Championship appearances.

Along with Rodgers, two other players with Packers ties made the team. Guard Jahri Evans completed his career with the Packers in 2017 and defensive end Julius Peppers spent the 2014 through 2016 seasons as an outside linebacker with the Packers.

The full offense is here, the defense is here and the special teams/coaches are here. (As of the writing of this story, the Hall of Fame press released misspelled the names of Rodgers, Evans and guard Marshal Yanda.)

Eight unanimous selections – Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and Yanda – appear among the 53 players.