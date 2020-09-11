SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Happy Birthday: 50 Years of ‘Monday Night Football’

Bill Huber

When the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons, they’ll be part the historic 50th season of “Monday Night Football.”

ABC’s entry into professional sports changed the way the game was covered. That was evident in the first “MNF” game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on Sept. 21, 1970.

Four years earlier, the man who would procure the initial rights to “Monday Night Football,” ABC Sports president Roone Arledge, contributed a guest column for Sports Illustrated. “There’s no sense unduly emphasizing bloodshed, but guys do get hurt in football, and to pretend otherwise is simply childish,” he wrote. “I’ve seen an ambulance come out on the field and the announcer claim there’s a lull in the play.”

So, when Browns receiver Gary Collins got knocked out in the third quarter, there were the ABC cameras showing the trainers with smelling salts.

Arledge made each broadcast an event. He would use nine cameras – not the three or four used by other networks for their Sunday coverage – with a second unit dedicated to replays. They would tell stories. “I hesitate to say it – even whisper it – but I was thinking about women,” he wrote. “The other half of the viewing audience.”

The pictures would be different, and so would the words. Howard Cosell was on nobody’s list of most popular broadcasters in America. That’s why Arledge hired him.

“I hired Howard to let people know I’m tired of football being treated like a religion,” Arledge told SI in 1971. “The games aren’t played at Westminster Abbey. It’s just a bunch of guys hitting each other.”

Shortly before the first “MNF” broadcast, Cosell said, “TV announcing must change. People will no longer buy the shilling for ball clubs that takes place today. A new announcing approach must be formulated. In fact, I predict in the future you’ll need tougher Howard Cosells in broadcasting.”

CLICK HERE FOR MARK BECHTEL’S FULL STORY.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers-Vikings X-Factors

You know Aaron Rodgers, Mike Zimmer and the rest of the main characters for Sunday. Here are two under-the-radar players who could have a big role.

Bill Huber

Smith Bros. Still Seeking Respect

Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith are well aware of how at least one pundit ranked them among edge-rushing tandems.

Bill Huber

by

Moyosteve

‘Who’s 13?’: Lazard Goes From Unwanted to Indispensable

“He believed in himself, even if some other people didn’t,” Packers receivers coach Jason Vrable said of Allen Lazard.

Bill Huber

Packers-Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Burks Full Participation

With Kamal Martin on injured reserve, Oren Burks figures to be the linebacker next to Christian Kirksey in Sunday’s season-opening game against Minnesota.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Massive Mack to Practice Squad

This will be Daylon Mack's fourth team in a span of about 40 days.

Bill Huber

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Areas of Concern

Front and center, it's the Packers' unproven run defense against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Bill Huber

LaFleur: ‘Work in Progress’ at Right Tackle

The injury report, not gamesmanship, might be driving a critical decision at right tackle.

Bill Huber

Adams Letting New Vikings’ Corners Do the Worrying

After years of facing, and often beating, Xavier Rhodes, Davante Adams will face a revamped Vikings cornerback corps on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Injury Report: Vikings Place Hunter on IR

Danielle Hunter finished second to Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith with 88 total pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Z. Smith, Crosby Voted Permanent Captains

Aaron Rodgers, Za'Darius Smith and Mason Crosby also were the permanent captains last year.

Bill Huber