PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

He Missed His Masters Moment—and Robbed Bank Instead

Bill Huber

A note from Bill: As part of Sports Illustrated, sometimes I get stories that are awesome but have nothing to do with football. This story by Jon Werthem is one of them, part of SI.com’s new “Daily Cover” feature.

Michael Crane was no golfer. But he did dream of a star turn at the Masters, a chance to show off his handiwork and skill, a culmination of years of practice. And in April 2007 his chance arrived: At 31 he was handpicked to work one of the most-watched broadcasts on the sports calendar.

A freelance TV editor, Crane specialized in quick-cutting highlight packages that played within event broadcasts—the type that would embroider any big game—and his career was flourishing. That year alone, he recalls having already worked the Super Bowl, the Final Four and more than a dozen other events. Now he would be venturing to the most exalted golf course in the U.S., working for CBS on its commercial-free broadcast of “a tradition unlike any other.”

Yet here it was, the Monday morning of Masters week, and instead of focusing on Augusta National’s greens and, ultimately, the green jacket, Crane was fixated on a different color: red. As in the red dye spurting over his hands and tracing an arc, before splashing onto his rented Chevy Monte Carlo. An exploding cartridge, he would later realize, had been placed in the pile of bills handed to him by a teller at the Augusta bank he had just robbed with two strangers.

Clutching a wad of cash, a look of horror setting in, Crane figured, quite rightly, that he would not be making the final cut at the Masters, after all.

CLICK HERE FOR THE REST OF THE STORY

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Abysmal Season, Allison Signs with Lions

Geronimo Allison dropped the ball amid a season filled with high expectations.

Bill Huber

by

draftfreeagent1.

2020 NFL Draft: Biggest Needs For Packers’ Opponents

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs for every team on the Green Bay Packers’ schedule.

Bill Huber

Rodgers: ‘Window’s Open’ Despite Quiet Offseason

Rodgers also weighs in on his legacy and new contracts for Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Bill Huber

Packers Mock Draft 8.0: The Impact of Free Agency

With the bulk of free agency complete, our eighth seven-round mock draft heads in some different directions.

Bill Huber

by

Hemo67

Rodgers Gets Out of Peru with Minutes to Spare

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out Kirk Herbstreit for "fear-mongering" for saying he'd be "shocked" if there were football in the fall.

Bill Huber

NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects

With less than four weeks to go until the start of this year's NFL Draft, here is our list of the Top 100 prospects.

Bill Huber

Ervin, Who Rescued Return Game, Will Return to Packers

Through 12 games, Tyler Ervin had minus-8 yards on punt returns. His first return went for 10 yards.

Bill Huber

Being Released by Packers ‘Was Tough Pill to Swallow’ for Graham

“This is the fastest I've been in the last four or five years,” the Chicago Bears' new tight end said.

Bill Huber

Amid Pandemic, a Sliver of a Silver Lining

With a mostly veteran roster for second-year coach Matt LaFleur, the loss of the offseason program might not be a huge problem for the Packers.

Bill Huber

NFC North Draft Needs

At SI.com, Andy Benoit went over needs of the NFC North teams and Gary Gramling found draft prospects that could fill those needs.

Bill Huber