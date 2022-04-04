Here’s How Packers Can Get Best Receiver in NFL Draft

Armed with plenty of draft capital, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst can get the player he wants or even wind up with three first-round picks.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How far would the Green Bay Packers have to move to get a crack at the best receiver in the draft? And who is that receiver?

In a sampling of five NFL scouts, including one team’s second in command, four chose Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson as the lead dog in a strong pack of receivers. USC’s Drake London got the other vote, though another scout called him one of the more overrated players in the draft.

Based on the current draft order and team needs, none of the scouts thought a receiver would be selected in the first nine picks.

“We’re just getting to that stage of things,” one said. “Those first 10 picks, Atlanta [at No. 8] needs a receiver after (Calvin) Ridley’s suspension, but they need a quarterback. The Jets were in on (Tyreek) Hill, so I can see them at 10.”

If the Packers have their hearts set on one particular receiver to replace Davante Adams, they can go get him. With two picks in the first round and two more picks in the second round, they’re loaded in draft capital.

In a strong draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst can sit tight, content that starting-caliber talent will fall into his lap. Or, with the additional picks provided in the Davante Adams trade, he can get aggressive. It’s a lot easier to trade away a second-round pick, for instance, when you’ve got an additional second-rounder and won’t be forced to sit out an entire round.

So, how do the Packers move up? Trade-value charts, such as the old-school Jimmy Johnson model, attach a point value for each pick. From there, it’s as simple as grabbing a calculator and doing some simple math.

Using a new-school trade-value chart, which has values of 253 points for the 22nd overall pick, 209 points for No. 28, 106 points for No. 53 and 91 points for No. 59, here are some options.

No. 22 plus No. 53 = 359 points. Washington’s pick at No. 11 is worth 358 points. That would put the Packers right behind the Jets.

No. 22 plus No. 59 = 344 points. Houston’s pick at No. 13 is worth 358 points.

No. 22 plus No. 53 and No. 59 = 450 points. Carolina’s pick at No. 6 is worth 446 points.

No. 28 plus No. 53 = 315 points. Philadelphia’s pick at No. 16 is worth 305 points.

No. 28 plus No. 59 = 300 points. The Chargers’ pick at No. 17 is worth 296 points.

No. 28 plus No. 53 and No. 59 = 406 points. Atlanta’s pick at No. 8 is worth 406 points.

The permutations are countless. Green Bay could take the two picks from the Adams trade and throw in the first of their fourth-round picks for a total of 379 points. The Jets’ pick at No. 10 is worth 369.

For what it’s worth, the Packers could easily wind up with three first-round picks. If they packaged No. 53 (106 points) and No. 59 (91 points), they’d have 197 points. Kansas City’s spot at No. 30 is worth 196.

At the end of the day, point values are nothing more than numbers. If a general manager likes a player, he likes a player and isn’t likely to be swayed too much by a chart. In the case of a receiver, the numbers that matter are catches, yards and touchdowns. If the Packers wind up trading up to get the right receiver, the trade will a victory, no matter what a chart says.