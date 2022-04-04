Here’s How Packers Can Get Best Receiver in NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – How far would the Green Bay Packers have to move to get a crack at the best receiver in the draft? And who is that receiver?
In a sampling of five NFL scouts, including one team’s second in command, four chose Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson as the lead dog in a strong pack of receivers. USC’s Drake London got the other vote, though another scout called him one of the more overrated players in the draft.
Based on the current draft order and team needs, none of the scouts thought a receiver would be selected in the first nine picks.
“We’re just getting to that stage of things,” one said. “Those first 10 picks, Atlanta [at No. 8] needs a receiver after (Calvin) Ridley’s suspension, but they need a quarterback. The Jets were in on (Tyreek) Hill, so I can see them at 10.”
If the Packers have their hearts set on one particular receiver to replace Davante Adams, they can go get him. With two picks in the first round and two more picks in the second round, they’re loaded in draft capital.
In a strong draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst can sit tight, content that starting-caliber talent will fall into his lap. Or, with the additional picks provided in the Davante Adams trade, he can get aggressive. It’s a lot easier to trade away a second-round pick, for instance, when you’ve got an additional second-rounder and won’t be forced to sit out an entire round.
So, how do the Packers move up? Trade-value charts, such as the old-school Jimmy Johnson model, attach a point value for each pick. From there, it’s as simple as grabbing a calculator and doing some simple math.
Using a new-school trade-value chart, which has values of 253 points for the 22nd overall pick, 209 points for No. 28, 106 points for No. 53 and 91 points for No. 59, here are some options.
No. 22 plus No. 53 = 359 points. Washington’s pick at No. 11 is worth 358 points. That would put the Packers right behind the Jets.
No. 22 plus No. 59 = 344 points. Houston’s pick at No. 13 is worth 358 points.
No. 22 plus No. 53 and No. 59 = 450 points. Carolina’s pick at No. 6 is worth 446 points.
No. 28 plus No. 53 = 315 points. Philadelphia’s pick at No. 16 is worth 305 points.
No. 28 plus No. 59 = 300 points. The Chargers’ pick at No. 17 is worth 296 points.
No. 28 plus No. 53 and No. 59 = 406 points. Atlanta’s pick at No. 8 is worth 406 points.
The permutations are countless. Green Bay could take the two picks from the Adams trade and throw in the first of their fourth-round picks for a total of 379 points. The Jets’ pick at No. 10 is worth 369.
For what it’s worth, the Packers could easily wind up with three first-round picks. If they packaged No. 53 (106 points) and No. 59 (91 points), they’d have 197 points. Kansas City’s spot at No. 30 is worth 196.
At the end of the day, point values are nothing more than numbers. If a general manager likes a player, he likes a player and isn’t likely to be swayed too much by a chart. In the case of a receiver, the numbers that matter are catches, yards and touchdowns. If the Packers wind up trading up to get the right receiver, the trade will a victory, no matter what a chart says.
All-Packers Mock Draft 1.0
First Round
No. 22 – DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: This is a case of best player available trumping need. With the veteran addition of Jarran Reed, Green Bay doesn’t need another defensive lineman. But Wyatt is really good, with the potential to be great with his explosiveness. And if the Packers feel good enough about a four-man rotation of Kenny Clark, Reed, Wyatt and TJ Slaton, they could part ways with Dean Lowy and realize almost $6 million in cap savings with a June 1 release. I might have gone a different route had Chris Olave (No. 20 to Pittsburgh) and Treylon Burks (No. 21 to New England) been available.
First Round
No. 28 – WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State: Watson is big, fast, explosive and sure-handed. He has the potential to be a true WR 1. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson was available but he strikes me as more of a slot. At 6-foot-4, Watson delivers big plays through the air – four touchdowns of 65-plus yards as a senior – and has produced as a runner, blocker and returner. His father, Tim, was a sixth-round pick by the Packers in 1993.
No. 53 – TE Trey McBride, Colorado State: Yes, the Packers need receivers. But, really, what they need are passing-game playmakers. McBride won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end. He led FBS tight ends with 90 receptions and 1,121 yards. He dropped only three passes, can stretch the field and is a good-enough blocker. Remember, drafts aren’t always about the here and now. Robert Tonyan is back on a one-year deal, so McBride could contribute as a rookie before taking over as the top tight end in 2023.
No. 59 – OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State: Lucas played at pass-happy Washington State so, goodness knows, he’s capable of protecting a quarterback. The Packers, of course, are a man down following the release of Billy Turner. Athletically, he is made for Green Bay’s scheme.
Third Round
No. 92 – LB Troy Andersen, Montana State: Andersen measured 6-foot-3 1/2 and ran his 40 in 4.42 seconds. If he pans out, the combo of De’Vondre Campbell and Andersen could dominate games. As a freshman, Andersen started games at running back and linebacker. As a sophomore, he was an all-conference quarterback. As a senior, he was the FCS Defensive Player of the Year.
Fourth Round
No. 132 – OLB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State: The problem when you select “best available” over “need” is you run out of instant-impact players at positions of need. The Packers need an outside linebacker capable of providing high-quality depth behind starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Smith had three sacks and five TFLs as a senior. He might never be a great pass rusher but he’ll play run defense.
No. 140 – WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech: Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receiving each of his final three seasons. As a senior, he caught 48 passes for 705 yards and four touchdowns, plus carried 10 times for another 138 yards. At 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms, he’s got quite a catch radius and good-enough speed. He’ll run his 40 at pro day this week.
Fifth Round
No. 171: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia: Woods started his career as a quarterback at Oklahoma State and ended it as a tight end with Virginia. He caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns during his one season with the Cavaliers. If you don’t know about Woods, check out Ben Fennell’s timeline and his comparison to Marcedes Lewis, who will be a free agent next offseason. At 6-foot-7 and 269 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.61 seconds.
Sixth Round
No picks due to Randall Cobb trade.
Seventh Round
No. 228 – S Percy Butler, Louisiana: At the end of a draft, you’ve got to bet on something. For Butler, it’s speed. At 6-foot, he ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds. As a junior in 2021, he had one interception, four breakups, six tackles for losses and one blocked kick. As noted by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, “Butler's outstanding work as a gunner adds to his draft day value and likelihood of sticking around the league.”
No. 249 – C Nick Ford, Utah: It is a law that the Packers need to draft multiple linemen. Ford is Capt. Versatility. His 40 career starts were split among center (15), right guard (13), left guard (nine), right tackle (2) and left tackle (1). Versatility was Lucas Patrick’s calling card, too. Ford was first-team all-conference as a junior and senior, when he mostly played center. He’s got plus athleticism at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds.
No. 258: WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State: Nailor goes by the nickname “Speedy.” Growing up in Nevada, he won the 100- and 200-meter state championships. In nine games as a senior, he caught 37 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns. He destroyed Rutgers with five receptions for 221 yards and three scores. He’s got some return experience. At 5-foot-11, he ran a 4.50 in the 40 at the Combine.