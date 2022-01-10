Skip to main content
Here’s the Packers’ List of 2022 Opponents

What stands out about the schedule? A strong list of opponents in the home games.

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers have their 2022 slate of opponents.

The last remaining blank on the 17-game schedule was their matchup against the champion of the NFC West. While the Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers, they held onto first place because the Arizona Cardinals were upset by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers will play six games against team that qualified for the 2021 playoffs. Most of them are at home, meaning a solid list of games at Lambeau Field. The Packers will host the Cowboys, Rams, Patriots and Titans, and they’ll play at the Eagles and Bills.

Most of the schedule is predetermined. In 2022, as usual, the Packers will play their six games against NFC North rivals. Next season, the NFC East and AFC East are on the schedule rotation. That’s eight games. As the first-place team in the North, they’ll play the first-place teams in the NFC South and NFC West. Finally, there’s Game 17, against the first-place team in the AFC South.

Here is a look at next season’s opponents. The dates and times for the games will be announced in the spring; the 2021 schedule was announced on May 12.

Home Games (9)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys* (12-5), New York Giants (4-13).

AFC East: New England Patriots* (10-7), New York Jets (4-13).

NFC West (winner): Currently Los Angeles Rams* (12-5).

Game 17 (AFC South winner): Tennessee Titans* (12-5).

Away Games (8)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles* (9-8), Washington Football Team (7-10).

AFC East: Buffalo Bills* (11-6), Miami Dolphins (9-8).

NFC South (winner): Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (13-4).

