Highlights From Final Week of Packers OTAs

Jordan Love and the two-minute drill, attendance report, impressive catches and more from Tuesday at Green Bay Packers OTAs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love hasn’t always made the right read or thrown the perfect pass during the four weeks of offseason practices, but the Green Bay Packers’ third-year quarterback usually has led the offense into the end zone during two-minute situations.

That happened again at organized team activities on Tuesday.

Starting at their 20-yard line with 1:38 on the clock and zero timeouts, Love led a touchdown drive during a “starters” vs. “starters” two-minute drill, which was the most competitive period of the day.

Love converted a fourth-and-3 with a pass to tight end Tyler Davis. Had there been a replay review, the completion might have been overturned as rookie linebacker Quay Walker jarred the ball loose on a bang-bang play. Regardless, the offense was given the first down.

On the next play, Love threw a gorgeous deep ball to receiver Juwann Winfree against cornerback Raleigh Texada. Winfree was called down at the 9 for a gain of 48. Love hustled the offense to the line of scrimmage and clocked the ball with 5 seconds to go.

On the next play, Love threw a dart to rookie receiver Samori Toure for the touchdown. On the two-point try to “win” the game, Love faced immediate pressure and his desperation heave for receiver Romeo Doubs sailed well over the rookie’s head.

Bakhtiari Ready for Training Camp?

Speaking to reporters for the last time this offseason, coach Matt LaFleur struck an optimistic chord when asked about Bakhtiari’s availability for the start of training camp. The five-time All-Pro missed most of last season with a torn ACL and was held out of the offseason practices.

“We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year, as well,” LaFleur said. “So, I think time will tell. But we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”

Play of the Day

During a red-zone period, Jordan Love threw low to receiver Amari Rodgers. Cornerback Kabion Ento reacted quickly and made a diving deflection. The ball deflected into the air and was caught by Rodgers for a touchdown.

That was one of two touchdowns by Rodgers during the period. He also caught a back-shoulder gem from Love. Sticking in the red zone, Juwann Winfree, Rodgers, Romeo Doubs and Tyler Goodson had touchdown catches. Rookie outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare had a sack and a solid play to stop a Goodson run.

Taking Attendance

A huge group of players started their vacations early. Here is the list of players who were not seen on Tuesday.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers.

Running backs: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor.

Receivers: Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor. Lazard signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday, a couple days before a noteworthy deadline.

Tight end: Marcedes Lewis.

Offensive line: David Bakhtiari, Jake Hanson. Bakhtiari would not have practiced because of his knee injury.

Defensive line: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed.

Outside linebackers: Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Randy Ramsey. Ramsey would not have practiced because of an ankle injury.

Inside linebackers: De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers.

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles.

Safeties: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Shawn Davis.

Present but not practicing: OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), DT Hauati Pututau (unknown).

Lineup Notes

With so many key players skipping the final week of OTAs, some different players saw first-team action.

No. 1 offense: The line consisted of left tackle Yosh Nijman, left guard Jon Runyan, center Josh Myers, right guard Royce Newman and right tackle Cole Van Lanen. Undrafted rookie B.J. Baylor was the running back, and Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers and rookie Christian Watson were the receivers. Tyler Davis was the tight end and Jordan Love was the quarterback. Rookie Romeo Doubs and tight end Josiah Degaura also saw frequent first-team snaps.

No. 1 defense: T.J. Slaton, Jack Heflin and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt formed the line, Rashan Gary and Kobe Jones were the outside linebackers, and first-round pick Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie were the inside linebackers. In the secondary, Kabion Ento and Kiondre Thomas were the corners and Vernon Scott and Innis Gaines were the safeties. Rico Gafford, a college cornerback who played receiver the past few seasons for the Raiders, entered as the slot.

More than last week, Newman saw action at right tackle with Van Lanen flipping to right guard.

Looking Ahead to Packers Training Camp

The Packers will hold one more OTA this week, on Thursday, before breaking for vacation. The first practice of training camp, LaFleur said, would be held on July 27. Rookies will report on July 22 and veterans on July 26.

In the 43 days between now and the first practice, LaFleur will count on his players to do the right things to put them in a position to succeed.,

“Obviously there’s a standard you have to conduct yourself, not only on the field but off the field, as well, and understand you represent the Green Bay Packers,” LaFleur said. “We’re very fortunate that we have a very strong locker room, and I think that really comes from the veteran leadership that we have on this team.”

LaFleur said team leaders such as Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis “gave their two cents” to the team before leaving last week.

“I do think that Gutey and his staff have done an outstanding job just bringing in high-character guys,” LaFleur said, “and that makes it a lot less terrifying, if you will, when they leave for these next five weeks.”