Highlights From Practice 14 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Elgton Jenkins is back.

Maybe not fully back, but with the 2020 All-Pro guard activated from the physically unable to perform list, the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line got infinitely better on Sunday – exactly four weeks from the season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings.

The assumption all along is that Jenkins would play right tackle once he’s fully cleared. Sure enough, during individual drills, he lined up to the right of last year’s starting right guard, Royce Newman.

Speaking before practice, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t tip his hand.

“There’s not too many guys that are, No. 1, as talented as he is, but also as versatile as he is,” LaFleur said. “We can put him anywhere on that line. Shoot, we could probably put him at tight end. Maybe we will. I don’t know. You guys want to write a story about that?”

Jenkins’ return was part of the big news of the day; tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie receiver Christian Watson also were activated from the PUP list. But it was only a layer to one of the most interesting developments in training camp.

When the No. 1 offense took its first snaps of the day, the line consisted of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Newman at right tackle. That’s the same group that started at San Francisco on Friday night and got the No. 1 reps for most of last week.

On the fifth snap, rookie Zach Tom entered the huddle and stepped in at left guard rather than right tackle, where he had been challenging Newman. And when the No. 1 offense came out for a starters vs. starters two-minute drill to end practice, it was Tom – not Runyan – at left guard.

“That would obviously be one of the goals,” Tom said of winning a starting job. “If you’re not here to win a job, nobody wants to be a backup.”