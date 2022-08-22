Highlights From Practice 18 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coach Matt LaFleur said he’s given “a lot of thought” to whether he’ll play his starters for some of Thursday’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It depends what day you catch me,” LaFleur said of the resolution.

The play-or-not-to-play dilemma is one of the biggest for any coach. Common sense suggests playing front-line players in the preseason will make them better prepared for the start of the regular season. Common sense also suggests that front-line players can’t get hurt in a game that “doesn’t count on your record” if they’re not playing in it.

Last training camp, the Packers didn’t play their starters in the preseason and got trounced in Week 1 against the Saints. It was an embarrassing loss that resulted in a lot of questions about LaFleur’s preseason approach. Ultimately, though, one game might not mean much in the big picture. The Packers shook off their embarrassment and won 13 of their next 15 games and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been an outspoken critic about playing in preseason games, rightly saying the challenge is much bigger facing his own defense on the practice field than going against an opponent’s vanilla defense in an exhibition game. Asked a couple weeks ago, Rodgers seemed at least partially open to playing against the Chiefs, so long as he’s out there long enough to get a good sweat and build some rhythm.

“I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series,” he said on Aug. 9. “If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

It also would be a waste to have a serious injury on the sixth snap. That’s when Jordy Nelson suffered a torn ACL at Pittsburgh in the 2015 preseason. The season effectively was over at that moment – a meaningless 8-yard gain in a meaningless game.

“I don’t want to use the term ‘meaningless games’ because every opportunity out there is a chance to get better and improve,” LaFleur said, “but when they don’t count against your record, what’s the risk? What’s the reward? There really is not a correct answer. The correct answer is whatever works. Unfortunately, we don’t know that.

“You look back a year ago and you’re like, ‘Well, if you would’ve played the guys at all in the preseason, would you have gotten whipped like you did in Week 1 vs. the Saints?’ I don’t know what the answer is. Maybe, maybe not. But I do think we had a pretty successful year until it wasn’t at the end. We had a lot of success over the course of the regular season. To me, a lot of it comes down to your gut feeling of what you need to get out and what you want to see and where you’re at as a football team. I respect everybody’s opinions on this. If you ask 32 head coaches, they’re all going to have a little different opinion on what you should do in that situation. As far as what is the right answer, I don’t think anybody knows.”