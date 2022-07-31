Highlights From Practice 4 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the daily scoreboard, it’s Chumps 2, Offense 1.

After the Aaron Rodgers-led offense won Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, the four-time MVP playfully called the defense “chumps.” Then, seriously, he figured the offense would get its “butts kicked” most days during training camp and looked forward to it happening.

That has been the case, with the defense making life difficult for the retooled offense. On the first play Saturday, Jarran Reed smothered a toss to Aaron Jones. On the second play, Rashan Gary beat Yosh Nijman to stop another run.

The tone was set.

During a move-the-ball period – a pretty good simulation of real football in which the plays aren’t scripted and a bad play on first down means second-and-long – the Rodgers-led offense came up empty twice. Rasul Douglas limited a checkdown to Jones to 1 yard, Quay Walker and Reed stopped a Jones run for 3 and Douglas almost intercepted Rodgers on third down.

Given a fresh set of downs, Preston Smith was all over a bootleg and Rodgers’ threw a wobbly incompletion on first down and Gary had a third-down sack.

Rodgers did lead the No. 1 offense to a controversial touchdown, but Jordan Love’s drive went three-and-out with two excellent plays in coverage by cornerback-turned-receiver-turned-cornerback Rico Gafford sandwiching a deflection by defensive tackle T.J. Slaton. Danny Etling’s two-minute drive to end practice didn’t go anywhere, either, with Romeo Doubs bobbling a pass at the sideline and Kabion Ento knocking it free on the final play.

“It’s a lot of trash-talking, a lot of confidence,” Preston Smith said afterward. “You just feel the energy in the meetings, out there in practice. Guys are feeling confident, guys are playing real fast, guys are playing at a high level and guys are playing together. We’re trying to stack our days, build off it and keep moving forward.”