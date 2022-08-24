How to Watch: Packers at Chiefs in NFL Preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will wrap up their preseason with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur will keep his starters on the bench, aside from what’s been the No. 1 offensive line of Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and Royce Newman.

“It’s easy to sit back and compare how you fared in years past and whatnot,” LaFleur said on Tuesday. “And I think there are a lot of lessons that you take from those experiences that hopefully having gone through that will help us avoid maybe a similar situation. But I look at our team and I think we’re at a much different place than we were a year ago, especially on the defensive side of the ball, with the continuity that we have there. And offensively, like I said, hopefully we’ll have learned from our past mistakes.”

While that means Aaron Rodgers once again will enter Week 1 without having played a snap in the preseason, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 18-of-26 for 222 yards and three touchdowns in his two appearances.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid hadn’t made up his mind on whether Mahomes will play against the Packers.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. “He’s been practicing, so how long and all, I haven’t made up my mind on all that. He’s been going and doing everything.”

In two games, former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has caught 3-of-6 targets for 25 yards.

Both teams are 1-1. Green Bay lost at San Francisco but won at home against New Orleans. Kansas City lost at Chicago but won at home against Washington.

Packers Are Favored

Clearly, sportsbooks are counting on a quarterbacking matchup of Jordan Love vs. Chad Henne. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are 1-point favorites with a total of 35.5 points. The total is the lowest of any game on the preseason slate.

Worthless History

The Packers and Chiefs have met 19 times in the preseason. They are 9-9-1 in those games, including 4-4 in preseason finales.

How to Watch Packers at Chiefs

Live TV: The game will air on the Packers TV Network, with Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn on the call. The network consists of WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee; WGBA-TV, Green Bay; WQOW/ABC, Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC, La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC, Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC, Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP, Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS, Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS, Des Moines, Iowa; KWWL/NBC, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX, St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC, Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK, Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK, Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot, N.D.; KDLT/NBC, Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC, Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC, Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC, Juneau, Alaska.

NFL Network: Not in the Packers TV Network viewing area? No problem. NFL Network will air the game live. It will feature the Chiefs’ feed, which means Ari Wolfe and former NFL quarterback Trent Green on the call.

Radio: The call of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren can be heard on the Packers Radio Network. There’s a new flagship station, with WRNW-FM 97.3 in Milwaukee replacing WTMJ. Click here for the list of affiliates.