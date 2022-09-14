How to Watch: Packers-Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. What channel is the game on? Here’s this week’s viewing information.

How to Watch: Bears at Packers

TV: The game will be aired nationally by NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call and Melissa Stark serving as field reporter.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren), Westwood One (Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic) and SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App.

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

2021 records: Packers, 0-1. Bears, 1-0.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 39-11). Bears – Matt Eberflus (first season, 1-0).

History: Packers lead the series 103-95-6, including a 1-1 split in the playoffs. They’ve won all six games under Matt LaFleur. Going deeper, they’ve won 11 of the last 12, 15 of the last 17 and 21 of the last 24. This marks the 17th consecutive season in which these teams have met in primetime.

Bet on it: Packers by 10 at SI Sportsbook with an over/under of 42.5. The Packers are 9.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, with 52 percent of the money and 72 percent of the bets on the Bears.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +1200 to win the Super Bowl while Chicago is +10000. At FanDuel, Aaron Rodgers is +1500 to win MVP. That is down sharply from +1000 to open the season.

Referee: Craig Wrolstad. According to Pro Football Reference, his crews have called fewer penalties than the league average five of the past seven seasons.

Did You Know These Five Things?

- Aaron Rodgers has thrown 61 touchdown passes against Chicago, one more than Brett Favre for most against Chicago. Even while playing the equivalent of 1 3/4 seasons’ worth of games, Rodgers would rank eighth in Bears history in touchdown passes. With a combined total of 121 touchdown passes, Rodgers and Favre would rank third. Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdowns with zero interceptions vs. Chicago during the LaFleur era. Overall, he’s 23-5 vs. Chicago. One of those losses came at Lambeau Field in 2013, when he suffered a broken collarbone on the opening series.

- LaFleur is 6-0 against the Bears. His teams are plus-12 in turnovers in those games, with 13 takeaways vs. only one giveaway.

- Green Bay was the only team to go undefeated at home last season and has won 13 consecutive games at Lambeau, the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. That, of course, doesn’t include last year’s playoff loss to San Francisco.

- Bears defensive end Robert Quinn was second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks last year. He lined up at right end for all 49 snaps last week vs. San Francisco. That means he’ll go up against David Bakhtiari or, perhaps more likely. Yosh Nijman.

- Bears safety Eddie Jackson had an interception against San Francisco. Jackson had six interceptions in 2018, including two pick-sixes, to earn All-Pro honors. His interception on Sunday, however, was his first since the 2019 finale.