How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Rams

Here is your weekly viewing information, plus some history and quarterback notes, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday at Lambeau Field in a game dripping with playoff ramifications. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

TV: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Eric Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst). Compass Media Networks – Bill Rosinksi (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (analyst). Sirius – 138 (LAR), 82 (GB.) XM – 381 (LAR), 227 (GB). SXM App – 818 (LAR), 811 (GB).

NFC Standings

The Packers (8-3) are in first place in the NFC North and in second place in the NFC, one game behind the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) in the race for the No. 1 seed. The Rams (7-3) are 1 1/2 games behind Arizona in the NFC West and in fifth place in the playoff chase. The Cardinals are on their bye week.

Packers vs. Rams Betting Information

At SI Sportsbook on Wednesday morning, the Rams are 1-point favorites. At DraftKings, the Packers opened as 1-point favorites but are 1-point underdogs. At FanDuel, the Packers are 1-point favorites.

History Lessons

This series is as tight as it gets. In 96 meetings, the teams are 47-47-2. The Rams hold a 46-45-2 edge in the regular season and the Packers have a 2-1 advantage in the playoffs. The Rams have outscored the Packers by six points.

Of course, the Packers won the last matchup, 32-18, in last year’s NFC divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field. Davante Adams motioned left, then reversed course to beat Jalen Ramsey for a 1-yard touchdown to put Green Bay in front 10-3, and Aaron Rodgers scored on a 1-yard run to push the margin to 16-3. With the Packers nursing a 25-18 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown to send them to the title game.

Rodgers was 23-of-36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Jones (14 carries, 99 yards, one touchdown), Jamaal Williams (12 carries, 65 yards) and AJ Dillon (six carries, 27 yards) combined for 32 carries for 191 yards as the Packers torched the NFL’s top-ranked defense to the tune of 484 yards.

The Quarterbacks

With a monster game last week at Minnesota, Aaron Rodgers is up to No. 2 in passer rating with a mark of 106.6. Because Rodgers is only 17th in attempts, a byproduct of a more balanced offense and his one-game absence due to COVID, he hasn’t posted overwhelming numbers, ranking fifth in touchdowns (21) and 10th in yards (2,571).

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford is fourth with a passer rating of 106.1. He’s third in touchdowns (24) and fourth in yards (3,014).

Stafford started 20 games against Green Bay while with Detroit from 2009 through 2020. He went 7-13 in those starts with 37 touchdowns vs. 20 interceptions and an 89.9 passer rating. In his last seven matchups vs. Green Bay, he tossed 12 touchdowns vs. only one interception with five games of 100-plus ratings.

Packers, Rams in NFL Power Rankings