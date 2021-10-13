How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Bears

Thanks to Aaron Rodgers' overwhelming dominance, the Green Bay Packers have the series lead over the Chicago Bears.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (4-1) and Chicago Bears (3-2) will renew their ancient rivalry at noon Sunday at Soldier Field. Green Bay has won four in a row while Chicago has won three of its last four. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.

How to Watch Packers at Bears

TV: Fox – Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS – 134 (GB), 82 (Chi.) | XM: 384 (GB), 227 (Chi.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 805 (Chi.) Sports USA – Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst).

Packers vs. Bears History

Leader: Green Bay leads the series 100-94-6. Matt LaFleur is 4-0 against Chicago; Matt Nagy is 1-5 against Green Bay. Including playoffs, Green Bay leads 101-95-6. Also including playoffs, this will be the 50th matchup at Soldier Field. Green Bay is 29-20.

Streak: The Packers have won the last four meetings, nine of the last 10 and 13 of the last 15 games. At Soldier Field, Green Bay is 10-1 in its last 11 treks.

Last meeting: Green Bay won 35-16 in Chicago on Jan. 3. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter – 3 yards to Robert Tonyan, 72 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 13 yards to Dominique Dafney. Clinging to a 21-16 lead in the fourth quarter, Green Bay pulled away on a 4-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones, an interception by Adrian Amos and a touchdown pass to Davante Adams in a span of just 51 seconds.

Packers-Bears Point Spread

Green Bay is a 4 1/2-point favorite at SI Sportsbook. The total is 44.5.

The Quarterbacks

Packers: Since 1992, the Packers have started three quarterbacks against the Bears: Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley. Rodgers has abused Chicago over the years. He boasts a 20-5 record with 55 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 107.2 passer rating. Over the last 10 starts, he’s thrown 20 touchdowns against just one interception. One of those five career losses came in 2013, when he suffered a broken collarbone on the opening drive. Last year, Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 41-25 win at Lambeau Field and four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win at Soldier Field.

Bears: With rookie first-round pick Justin Fields having unseated Andy Dalton, this will be the 20th Chicago quarterback to start against Green Bay since 1992. Fields threw for 111 yards and his first career touchdown in last week’s 20-9 upset win at Las Vegas. In three career starts, he has thrown for 388 yards.

