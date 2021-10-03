How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Steelers

Did you know Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger are chasing history? Here's how to watch Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (2-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream, plus a few more nuggets to get you ready for the big game.

How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers

TV: CBS – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson (field reporter).

Coverage map: 506Sports.com shows you where the game will air.

Stream: Are you not part of the coverage area or going to be out and about? You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get 7-day Free Trial.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. Sirius – 134 (Pit.), 82 (GB) | XM: 385 (Pit.), 227 (GB) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 811 (GB)

History

Leader: Green Bay leads the series 19-16.

Streak: Pittsburgh has won the last two and five of the last six.

Last meeting: With Aaron Rodgers out with a broken collarbone, the Steelers won 31-28 at Heinz Field on Nov. 26, 2017. Brett Hundley threw three touchdown passes and Jamaal Williams had two scores for the Packers, including a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter to tie the score, but Chris Boswell made a 53-yard field goal on the final play to win the game.

Packers-Steelers Point Spread

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

The Quarterbacks

Green Bay’s Rodgers is chasing history. With 418 career touchdown passes, he ranks seventh on the NFL’s all-time list. Dan Marino is sixth with 420 and Philip Rivers is fifth with 421. He has two-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions in eight of his past nine home games. Oddly, he’s faced the Steelers only once. That was in 2009, when he threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns (and rushed for another) but lost on Ben Roethlisberger’s touchdown pass on the game’s final play.

Pittsburgh’s Roethlisberger is Hall of Fame-bound. He won Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008 and got back to another in 2010, when he lost to Green Bay. In NFL history, he’s sixth in completions, seventh in yards and eighth in touchdowns. His next touchdown pass will be the 400th of his career. At age 39, he’s no longer a great quarterback. Of 33 qualifying quarterbacks, he’s 30th in passer rating (79.0), 25th in completion percentage (63.8) and 25th in yards per attempt (6.16). For his career, he’s averaged 7.67 per attempt, so that’s a significant slide.

Four-Point Stance

One: Rodgers and Roethlisberger have met only once. That was the Super Bowl that capped the 2010 season. Because Rodgers missed the 2013 and 2017 games with broken collarbones, this game will mark the first time two starting quarterbacks have met 11-or-more seasons after a Super Bowl matchup. Pittsburgh is the only team Rodgers has not played at home.

Two: Over their last 12 games facing AFC teams, Davante Adams has 14 touchdown catches and Aaron Jones has nine total touchdowns. This season, Jones has five of the team’s eight touchdowns and Adams has another. Jones is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns this season and has 29 scores in 27 career home games.

Three: T.J. Watt is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 15 sacks, 23 tackles for losses and 41 quarterback hits. Watt and two legends, Reggie White and Derrick Thomas, are the only players since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to record 13-plus sacks in three of their first four NFL seasons. Watt is the only player with a current streak of three consecutive 13-sack seasons.

Four: Since 2014, the Steelers have a league-high 342 sacks. Also since 2014, the Steelers have allowed a league-low 189 sacks.