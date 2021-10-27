How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Cardinals

Here's your weekly viewing information, plus some other notes to get you ready for Thursday's big showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In one of the biggest games of the NFL season, the Green Bay Packers (6-1) will face the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Here is how to watch, stream and listen to the game, plus some other notes.

How to Watch Packers at Cardinals

TV: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (commentary), Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters) Amazon – Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm | Amazon Scout's Feed – Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor.

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see which games will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (commentary). Sirius – 134 (GB), 82 (Chi.) | XM: 384 (GB), 227 (Chi.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 805 (Chi.). Westwood One – Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Mike Golic (commentary). Sirius – 81 (GB), 83 (Az.), National (88) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (Az.), National (88) | SXM App: 809 (GB), 807 (Az.), National (88).

Packers vs. Cardinals History

Leader: The Packers lead the regular-season series 44-24-4, though the Cardinals are 2-1 in the playoffs.

Streak: The Cardinals have won three in a row and four of the last five, including 26-20 in overtime in the 2015 playoffs. With Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams out with injuries, a mic’d-up Randall Cobb suffering a punctured lung and watching the second half from a hospital, and Patrick Peterson eliminating James Jones, the passing game revolved around Jeff Janis, Jared Abbrederis and Richard Rodgers. Janis caught seven passes for 145 yards. His 41-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary forced overtime. However, Larry Fitzgerald’s 75-yard catch and run through the Packers’ defense set up his 5-yard touchdown for the winning score.

“We were without Jordy all season. Davante’s out. Randall gets [hurt] fairly early in that game on a crazy, crazy play down the sideline,” Rodgers said as part of the accompanying video when asked about that game and a 51-45 overtime loss at Arizona in the 2009 playoffs. “What a wild finish that was to that one. Special, special moments. Obviously, came up short on both of them, but a lot of fun. The thing you remember about those games is just how loud the crowd is, man.”

Last meeting: The Cardinals won 20-17 at Lambeau Field on Dec. 2, 2018. Davante Adams and Aaron Jones scored Green Bay’s touchdowns, and Aaron Rodgers was 31-of-50 for just 233 yards. Zane Gonzalez’s 44-yard field goal with 1:41 remaining was the difference. Not long after the game ended, Mike McCarthy was fired.

Streaking Teams

This will be the first NFL game in which both teams have winning streaks of six-plus games since Nov. 4, 2018, when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams advanced to the Super Bowl that season.

The Cardinals are the latest rags-to-riches story. This marks the third consecutive year in which a team that did not reach the playoffs one season started the next season with seven consecutive wins. The Cardinals hadn’t started a season 7-0 since 1974; they’ve never opened 8-0.

Green Bay is no stranger to winning streaks. It closed the 2016 and 2020 regular seasons with six-game winning streaks, and it opened the 2015 season with six consecutive wins.

The Quarterbacks

Arizona’s Kyler Murray leads the NFL with a 73.5 percent completion rate. Thus, this week’s matchup features the last two quarterbacks to lead their teams to a 7-0 start while completing 70-plus percent of their passes. Aaron Rodgers did it in 2011.

Murray is the only quarterback in the NFL with six games of 100-plus passer ratings this season. With 17 touchdown passes and three touchdown runs, he’s accounted for 20 touchdowns. Only Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (22) has more. Murray has a 100-plus rating in all three home games, including vs. Minnesota in Week 2, when he threw for 400 yards and completed 80.6 percent of his passes.

Speaking of 100-plus passer ratings, Rodgers last week threw for three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 127.6 rating vs. Washington. He became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 70 games of at least three touchdowns and a 100 rating. Rodgers has a 100-plus rating and two-plus touchdowns in eight of his last nine on the road.

“K1, he’s a different animal.”