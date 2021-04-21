Humphrey Front and Center in Rang’s Mock Draft for FOX Sports

In Rob Rang's three-round mock draft, the Packers took center Creed Humphrey along with a receiver and defensive tackle.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed quite a run of excellent play at center. Corey Linsley preceded Scott Wells. Wells preceded Mike Flanagan. Flanagan preceded Frank Winters.

With Linsley leaving in free agency, the Packers enter the NFL Draft with a hole in the middle of the offensive line. They’d probably be OK with Lucas Patrick moving from guard to center. Or, general manager Brian Gutekunst could make a bold move.

That’s what FOXSports.com’s Rob Rang did in his three-round mock draft. With defensive tackle Christian Barmore, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and cornerbacks Asante Samuel and Eric Stokes on the board, Rang selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey.

Humphrey started 37 games his final three seasons. In 2020, he was named the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. He’s a two-time All-American.

“He has extreme talent,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s a pretty rare talent for the position with combined competitiveness, toughness and a really good mind for the game. There are not many qualities for a center that he doesn’t have.”

With the Day 2 picks, Rang went with a receiver (bypassing a few quality corners) and defensive tackle (bypassing offensive tackles James Hudson and Walker Little).

CLICK HERE to see the full three-round mock draft.

Get to Know the Top NFL Draft Prospects

Packer Central is introducing you to the top prospects, both on and off the field, in this year’s NFL Draft.



CB1: Alabama's Patrick Surtain II



CB2: South Carolina's Jaycee Horn



CB3: Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley



CB4: Northwestern's Greg Newsome II



CB5: Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr.



CB6: Georgia's Eric Stokes

LB1: Penn State's Micah Parsons

LB2: Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB3: Tulsa's Zaven Collins

LB4: Kentucky's Jamin Davis

LB5: Missouri's Nick Bolton

DT1: Alabama's Christian Barmore

DT2: Washington's Levi Onwuzurike

DT3: UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa

DT4: Louisiana Tech's Milton Williams

DT5: Iowa's Dayvion Nixon

OT1: Oregon's Penei Sewell

OT2: Northwestern Rashawn Slater

OT3: Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw

OT4: Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins

OT5: Texas' Samuel Cosmi

OG1: USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker

OG2: Ohio State's Wyatt Davis

OG3: Tennessee's Trey Smith

OG4: Alabama's Alex Leatherwood

OG5: Illinois' Kendrick Green

OC1: Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey

OC2: UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz

OC3: Ohio State’s Josh Myers

OC4: Alabama’s Landon Dickerson

OC5: Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Morrissey

WR1: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase

WR2: Alabama’s DeVonta Smith

WR3: Florida’s Kadarius Toney

WR4: Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman

WR5: LSU’s Terrace Marshall

RB1: Alabama’s Najee Harris

RB2: Clemson’s Travis Etienne

RB3: North Carolina’s Javonte Williams

RB4: Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell

RB5: North Carolina’s Michael Carter

QB1: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

QB2: Ohio State’s Justin Fields

QB3: BYU’s Zach Wilson

QB4: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance

QB5: Alabama’s Mac Jones