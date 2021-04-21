Humphrey Front and Center in Rang’s Mock Draft for FOX Sports
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed quite a run of excellent play at center. Corey Linsley preceded Scott Wells. Wells preceded Mike Flanagan. Flanagan preceded Frank Winters.
With Linsley leaving in free agency, the Packers enter the NFL Draft with a hole in the middle of the offensive line. They’d probably be OK with Lucas Patrick moving from guard to center. Or, general manager Brian Gutekunst could make a bold move.
That’s what FOXSports.com’s Rob Rang did in his three-round mock draft. With defensive tackle Christian Barmore, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and cornerbacks Asante Samuel and Eric Stokes on the board, Rang selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey.
Humphrey started 37 games his final three seasons. In 2020, he was named the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. He’s a two-time All-American.
“He has extreme talent,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s a pretty rare talent for the position with combined competitiveness, toughness and a really good mind for the game. There are not many qualities for a center that he doesn’t have.”
With the Day 2 picks, Rang went with a receiver (bypassing a few quality corners) and defensive tackle (bypassing offensive tackles James Hudson and Walker Little).
CLICK HERE to see the full three-round mock draft.
