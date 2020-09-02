Injuries Could Render Verdicts on Offensive Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sometimes, position battles are won by performance on the field. Other times, injuries make the decisions.

That might be the case on the offensive line for the Green Bay Packers. According to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, Billy Turner suffered a knee injury at Sunday’s scrimmage and might not be available for the season-opening game at Minnesota on Sept. 13. Turner, who started all 16 games at right guard last season, was competing at right tackle with Rick Wagner and at right guard with Lane Taylor.

If Turner isn’t ready for the opener, coach Matt LaFleur’s decisions at right guard and right tackle might be made. Taylor, who was having an excellent training camp, would take over at right guard and Wagner would get the first shot at replacing veteran Bryan Bulaga at right tackle.

“It’s slightly unsettled. I would say strong to quite strong in the unsettled department,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of his offensive line. “It’s just what we’ve got to figure out at this point. It might be just trial by fire come Week 1, but we’re going to need to be seven or eight or nine deep on the offensive line.”

Right tackle is a big deal, with the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter in Week 1, the Saints’ Cameron Jordan in Week 3 and the Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett in Week 5. All three rush mostly from the defense’s left side and against the right tackle. Hunter finished fourth in the NFL in sacks, Jordan third and Barrett first. Wagner has started 87 games at right tackle for Baltimore and Detroit; Turner made four starts at right tackle as an injury replacement for Denver in 2018.

While the uncertainty at right tackle could be a major issue, Taylor’s insertion at right guard could be an upgrade over Turner. In 31 starts in 2016 and 2017, Taylor allowed four sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed eight sacks during an injury-plagued 2018 season. Last year, he beat out Elgton Jenkins but played in only two games due to a torn biceps tendon. Rather than release Taylor in a cost-cutting move, the Packers brought him back on a renegotiated deal.

“I think there was some sentiment that he might not get a chance to come back after last year, especially with the way Elgton played and Lane’s injury,” Rodgers said. “He’s come in and been really, really steady for us where you cannot keep him off the field. He’s been that productive for us. Lane’s got a really good approach. I think he’s an even-keeled guy mentally, but he brings a good base and some nastiness in the run game. He’s been a good pass blocker his entire career. So, I’m really happy for him. There’s been many times that we’ve stopped the film in the QB room and just kind of watched Lane getting out and blocking a guy downfield or Lane running on screens and just marveling at how good he looks.”