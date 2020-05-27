PackerCentral
SI.com Daily Cover: Into the Wild. Twice. For Mankind

Bill Huber

The real most interesting man in the world? Consider Johan Hultin. Twice he adventured into the Alaskan wilderness to help crack the code of the infamous 1918 Spanish Flu.

His first try came 70 years ago, in 1950, when he was a 25-year-old student at Iowa. After a series of dangerous flights and a trip in a whaleboat made of walrus skin, Hultin made it to Brevig Mission. After winning over the head missionary and village council, Hultin got to work.

As detailed by Michael McKnight in Wednesday’s SI.com Daily Cover:

Gold miners had 33 years earlier buried Brevig’s flu victims using special ice-piercing equipment, but Hultin had sharp tools, too: his ingenuity and his endless capacity for work. Both came in handy when, three feet down, he hit permafrost, hard as a diamond. Thus began the slog: He built a driftwood fire at one end of the deepening rectangle he was digging and hacked at the softened earth there while a new fire warmed the rectangle’s other half. Back and forth he went, as long as 18 hours a day, while villagers watched from the rim of the sinking pit. On the fourth day, Hultin found a body—a girl with ribbons in her hair.

Ultimately, the trip failed to unlock the Spanish Flu’s secrets. A 72-year-old Hultin got another chance in 1997. This time, a pristine set of lungs from a girl they named Lucy contributed heavily to our understanding of COVID-19’s predecessor.

This current pandemic “will not end us,” Hultin says. “But there is always a risk that the virus will mutate. Nineteen-eighteen is an example. That [virus] was rather mild, but then it mutated and became terrible. If that virus showed up today, it would wipe out the civilized world. That’s not my opinion, that’s fact.”

FOR MORE ON HULTIN’S FASCINATING STORY, CLICK HERE.

Garvin’s Upside ‘Is as Big as Anyone’

“His best football is certainly in front of him,” Miami assistant coach Todd Stroud said.

Bill Huber

Fantasy Football: Adams or Jones?

Between Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, who is the better first-round fantasy bet?

Bill Huber

Last Is First: Packers Sign Garvin

Jonathan Garvin, the last of their nine selections in this year’s draft, was the first to sign.

Bill Huber

Call These Three Packers the Captains of Clutch

PFF’s All-Clutch Team selected the players who graded the best in the fourth quarter and overtime of one-score games.

Bill Huber

SI Daily Cover: How We Got From 'The Goat' to 'The GOAT'

He used to be the fall guy. Buckner. Bartman. Bostick. Now he (or she) is the greatest. How did this barnyard pejorative turn into a boast? What does the shift say about us? And, uh, where does LL Cool J figure in all of this?

Bill Huber

Scott, Bradley Hold Keys to Special-Teams Improvement

The Packers' special teams return largely intact after taking a step forward last season under coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

Bill Huber

After Coach of Year Snub, Where Does LaFleur Rank for 2020?

Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians are the leading candidates for NFL Coach of the Year.

Bill Huber

Run Defense ‘Played Worst Game at Worst Time’

Mike Pettine says there's no "running away from" and "no excuses" for what happened in the NFC Championship Game.

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Potential Rule Change on Onside Kicks Would Require Fourth-and-15 Menu of Plays

“It’ll definitely be interesting to see what we think we can do and dial up some fun, creative things,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said.

Bill Huber

Will Love Provide Motivational Push for Rodgers?

"I think in general, competition always brings out the best in others,” GM Brian Gutekunst said before the draft.

Bill Huber