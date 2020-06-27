Jones on ‘Rome’ Show: No ‘Grudge’ Against Dillon

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Jones answered almost all of the questions last season.

Could he stay healthy? Yes, by starting all 16 games and both postseason games. Could he carry the load? Yes, by rushing for 1,084 yards to become the Packers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014. Could he be a three-down player? Yes, by catching 49 passes for 474 yards.

Despite the big-time performance, the Packers used their second-round pick on burly Boston College running back AJ Dillon.

“I really didn’t have a reaction,” Jones told the “Jim Rome Show” on Friday. “I usually just worry about myself. Coming in as a rookie, I was No. 3 on the roster and I really wasn’t worried about anybody else. I was worried about myself. That’s the way I still go about it; I worry about myself. I’m still going to be a great teammate and help my teammate, help him out with the playbook. I’m excited to have him there. It’s going to up the competition in the room and elevate everybody’s game.”

Jones tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (19). He became the first Packers player to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns since Hall of Famer Jim Taylor scored 19 times in 1962.

He finished 12th in the league in rushing; of the top dozen rushers, his 4.59-yard average ranked sixth. When Jones got rolling, the Packers were practically unbeatable; they were 6-0 when he averaged 5.0 yards per carry and 6-1 when he had at least 30 receiving yards.

As Aaron Rodgers has said about first-round pick Jordan Love, Jones said he’d be there to help the rookie – even if the rookie is there to ultimately take the free-agent-to-be’s job.

“I’m there to help,” Jones said. “If he can come in and help the team win, then so be it. I know what I’m capable of. I’m there for the betterment of the team. I feel like that’s being a bigger person. There’s no need to go out there and hold a grudge against somebody. They didn’t choose where they got drafted to.”