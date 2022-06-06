Peppers Among Former Packers Nominated for College Hall of Fame

Of the 5.54 million people who have played college football, only 1,056 have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Several players with Green Bay Packers ties are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Front and center is Julius Peppers, who had 25 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions with Green Bay from 2014 through 2016. The Packers advanced to two NFC Championship Games during his three seasons.

At North Carolina, Peppers was a unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Bednarik and Lombardi awards. In 2000, he led the ACC with 15 sacks and 24 tackles for losses. He picked off five passes in three seasons on the football team, and averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in two seasons on the basketball team.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Former Packers linebacker John Dorsey was a Division I-AA All-American in 1983. He led the Huskies in tackles from 1981 through 1983. A fourth-round pick by the Packers in 1984, he played in 76 of a possible 80 games with 15 starts during his five seasons in Green Bay. A former Packers director of college scouting, he recently joined the Lions as senior personnel executive.

Other players who spent time with the Packers include former Bloomsburg offensive lineman Jahri Evans, who starred with the New Orleans Saints and started 14 games with Green Bay in 2017, former Eastern Illinois defensive lineman John Jurkovic, who started 53 games for Green Bay from 1991 through 1995, and former Towson punter Sean Landeta, who spent 1998 with Green Bay. Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch and former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel also had short stints with the Packers.

Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Chris McIntosh and former Wisconsin cornerback Troy Vincent also are on the ballot.

The Class of 2021 included former Packers first-round pick Aaron Taylor.