PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Kirksey Could Add Right ‘Stuff’ to Run Defense

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Blake Martinez was a tackling machine during his four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Martinez piled up 512 tackles during that span, second only to perennial Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner. The knock on Martinez was that too many of his tackles came too far down the field. The stats back up that contention.

STATS has a stat called stuffs, which is defined as a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage vs. the run. These are the tackles that put the offense behind the chains and help create favorable third downs for the defense.

While Martinez was second in tackles the past four seasons, he was only 31st with 41 stuffs. For context, Wagner was No. 1 with 597 tackles and No. 3 with 66 stuffs. Luke Kuechly was No. 3 with 501 tackles and No. 1 with 72 stuffs.

After Martinez was exploited by San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, the Packers let him sign with the New York Giants in free agency and replaced him with Christian Kirksey.

In 2016 and 2017 with the Cleveland Browns, Kirksey was one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL. He had 281 tackles during that span, a figure that trailed only Wagner. Between those seasons, he signed a four-year extension worth $38 million. Kirksey, however, played in only seven games in 2018 and two games in 2019. When the Browns released him to get out of the remainder of his contract, the Packers pounced.

“We’re very excited about the signing,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was Kirksey’s head coach in Cleveland in 2014 and 2015, said last month. “Just going through the medical part of it and talking to our people, they didn’t think it was anything that was long term. Obviously, that’s a concern when you see the amount of time that he’s missed but, overall, I just think it was a great signing for us for a lot of reasons. We’re not just bringing a really good player into the room, I mean, this is a guy who has great leadership ability. Certainly, it’s a risk when you look at it, but it was a risk that we were more than willing to take.”

Here’s why. Over the past four seasons, Martinez played 61 of a potential 64 games while the injuries limited Kirksey to only 41. The tale of the tape:

Kirksey was 32nd with 340 tackles and 24th with 44 stuffs. On a per-game basis, Kirksey averaged 8.29 tackles and 1.07 stuffs. Martinez averaged 8.39 tackles and 0.67 stuffs. Or, put another way, 12.1 percent of Kirksey’s tackles were stuffs compared to 8.0 percent for Martinez.

According to Pro Football Reference, Kirksey’s tackles on all running plays the past four seasons came after a gain of 3.4 yards compared to 4.1 for Martinez.

“I just want to lead by example and show some of the younger guys that we have to hold each other accountable,” he said in a recent Zoom call. “If you’re going to be in this gap, stay in this gap. If we want you to be over here, I expect you to be over there. That's what it all boils down to when it comes to stopping the run. Hold your teammates accountable and you have to do your job, so I just want to come in and be that vocal guy, be that guy to lead by example. Stopping the run is all attitude. I'm looking forward to it and it's going to be a lot of fun.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Father’s Day Repost: How Runyan Got Out of Dad’s Shadow

Jon Runyan Sr. was a 12-year NFL starter. That meant great expectations for Jon Runyan Jr., who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

After Year 1 Leap, What Does History Say About Year 2?

After the Packers won a combined 13 games in 2017 and 2018, they won 13 games and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2019.

Bill Huber

In Players Tribune, Jones Writes ‘It’s Time for a Change’

For Father's Day Weekend, Packers running back Aaron Jones reflects on being a father and race in the United States

Bill Huber

Packers’ Offseason Ends with ‘Exceptional’ Talk from Woodson

The virtual offseason could have extended through June 26. “These guys are pros,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Nelson: Rodgers Will Handle Love Mentorship in ‘Great Way’

Jordy Nelson, who formed a deep bond with Aaron Rodgers, believes Aaron Rodgers will be a willing mentor for Jordan Love.

Bill Huber

Top-10 List Should Add Fuel to Rodgers’ Fire

“He’s like that friend that growing up in middle school, let’s say you’re at recess and you’re sitting on the bench and you spit,” David Bakhtiari said of Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: Saints’ Help To Archdiocese on Sexual Abuse Crisis More Extensive Than Admitted

Although Saints owner Gayle Benson has acknowledged her team provided minimal PR help to the area's Roman Catholic Church amid a sexual-abuse scandal, public records suggest the team's involvement went much further.

Bill Huber

Nelson ‘Done’ Now But Could Have Helped Past Two Seasons

On “Wilde & Tausch,” Jordy Nelson said: “I think the track record between Aaron and I, I think we could have been productive no matter what year it would have been.”

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: How I Conned My Way Into Interviewing Michael Jordan (and Shaq and Elway ...)

"Follow my lead and if anyone asks, say you’re a reporter." Unlikely advice from a dad who had a plan: to get himself and his kid into as many big games as possible.

Bill Huber

Self-Organized Team Activities

Matt Ryan got the Falcons together for nine weeks of pandemic practices. It's worth noting the Packers didn't practice during the lockout and had one of the most explosive seasons in NFL history.

Bill Huber