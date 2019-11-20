Packers
LaFleur: ‘A Lot of Room for Improvement’

Bill Huber

Almost unbelievably, teams coming off their bye are just 8-16 this season. Still, there’s no arguing that having the bye is an advantage for the Green Bay Packers ahead of this week’s huge showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

That was evident with one look on the practice field. When the team reconvened on Monday, all 53 players were on the practice field. On Wednesday, only two veterans – slot cornerback Tramon Williams and tight end Jimmy Graham – were not working during the portion of practice open to reporters. Presumably, they were given a veteran’s day off and will be back on the field on Thursday.

While Green Bay is 8-2 despite arguably the toughest schedule in football – it’s beaten teams with a combined .518 winning percentage, the best of any team that’s .500 or better – it has shown some obvious flaws. Due in part to its struggles against the run and defending against tight ends, the Packers have been outgained by 28.7 yards per game. They are the only team with a winning record to be outgained this season.

Coach Matt LaFleur hopes the bye week will provide some answers.

“I think there’s a lot of room for improvement in all three phases,” LaFleur said. “And I know we touched on it the other day. I just think more than anything, just putting consistent football. I don’t think we’ve gotten to a point where we’ve all three phases have really put it together for all four quarters.”

LaFleur’s full answer is in the video above.

