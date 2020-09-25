SI.com
LaFleur: Adams ‘Probably’ Will Be Doubtful

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers vs. Drew Brees. Aaron Jones vs. Alvin Kamara. Davante Adams vs. Michael Thomas.

Those three positional battles were at the forefront of the pregame conversation regarding Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints showdown at the Superdome. While the quarterbacks and running backs will take center stage, Adams and Thomas might be watching from the sidelines.

Neither Adams nor Thomas practiced on Friday.

After his Packers got off the practice field, coach Matt LaFleur seemed inclined to keep Adams on the bench to let him recover from the hamstring injury sustained last week.

“We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he's at but, ultimately, we've got to see if he's able to go,” LaFleur said. “I know he's doing everything in his power to make that happen, but I'd say right now he's probably doubtful.”

Adams missed most of the second half against the Lions and did not practice this week. While Sunday’s game is incredibly important as far as Week 3 games go, the reward of having Adams on the field against the Saints might be outweighed by the potential risk of Adams turning a minor injury into something more significant.

Thomas, who was inactive for Monday night’s game at Las Vegas, didn’t practice this week, either.

Since the start of the 2016 season, Thomas leads the NFL with 473 receptions while Adams leads with 42 touchdowns. The Saints might be in better position to absorb the loss of an injured star. Green Bay’s top receivers are Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, receiver/returner/running back Tyler Ervin and, now, Malik Taylor, who has zero career catches. New Orleans signed Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and has veteran tight end Jared Cook, as well.

However, when Adams missed the second quarter of last season, Green Bay scored 32.5 points per game. It was its best four-game stretch of the season and included three of the team’s four games of 30-plus points.

Also for Green Bay, defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) practiced for a second consecutive day and punter JK Scott (personal) returned to practice, but tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) and guard Elgton Jenkins (unknown) did not practice.

“He’s another guy we’re going to give up until game time, and we’ll have to determine whether or not he can go,” LaFleur said of Clark.

On an unsettled offensive line, Billy Turner appears ready to return after missing the first two games with a knee injury. If so, Turner’s position – right guard, right tackle or backup – is a well-guarded mystery.

“I’m hopeful that he’ll be ready to turn it loose on Sunday night,” LaFleur said.

This story will be updated when the injury reports are released.

