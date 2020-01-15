PackersMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

LaFleur Family Winner? The Parents

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One thing’s for sure: Denny and Kristi LaFleur will be joining the snowbirds in South Florida in a couple weeks.

“I know they’re going to the Super Bowl, one way or the other,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday, the official media kickoff for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at San Francisco, a game in which his brother, Mike, will be on the other sideline as the 49ers’ passing-game coordinator. “It’s mixed emotions. It is what it is. It certainly was last time, too. Anybody that knows me knows how much my family means to me – my brother, my parents and my wife and kids. It is an emotional deal but this is not about us. This is about the Green Bay Packers vs. the San Francisco 49ers, two great football teams, with the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

LaFleur downplayed the prospect that the family ties will have any bearing on the outcome on Sunday. He said the 49ers’ offensive staff consisted of a bunch of great coaches – though he playfully excluded his brother from the list.

RELATED: Green Bay defense vs. San Francisco offense

RELATED: Green Bay offense vs. San Francisco defense

RELATED: Pick-Six NFC Championship Game preview

“First of all, who said he’s a great coach? I never said that,” LaFleur said with a smile.

To be sure, the family and coaching staff ties will be a theme this week. LaFleur worked with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in Houston, Washington and Atlanta, so they know each other well. The brothers worked for the Falcons in 2015 and 2016, when Shanahan was offensive coordinator.

“They’re more than just one guy over there,” LaFleur said in reference to his brother. “There’s a lot of great coaches over there. Kyle Shanahan, (run-game coordinator) Mike McDaniel, (running backs coach) Bobby Turner – I’ve worked with all those guys – (tight ends coach) Jon Embree. I could go on and on and on. I have a lot of respect for their ability to dissect the tape and come up with a good game plan. I’ve seen it first-hand, I’ve lived it with those guys. I know they’re going to have stuff ready for us. It’s on us to go out there and make sure that we’re disciplined in our approach defensively and that we trust what we see, we trust our preparation and then, ultimately, it’s going to go down to execution.

When the Packers played at San Francisco in November, LaFleur’s wife and kids went to California early and stayed with Mike LaFleur. Not this time. This time, Matt LaFleur said, there has not been much communication between the brothers.

“It’ll probably be that way for the remainder of the week,” LaFleur said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LaFleur: Niners’ Pass Rush Creates ‘Shot Clock’ for QB

The Packers will get another crack at San Francisco's formidable defense in Sunday's NFC Championship Game

Bill Huber

One-Eyed Interception-Machine Dillon Picked for Hall of Fame

Bobby Dillon was second in NFL history in interceptions when he retired in 1959

Bill Huber

Veldheer Saves Day When Bulaga Can’t Play

About six weeks after coming out of retirement, Jared Veldheer rescued the offensive line when Bryan Bulaga was too sick to play.

Bill Huber

by

GRIDIRONCoach

NFC Championship Pick-Six Preview: Packers at 49ers

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, here is our first look at Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Bill Huber

NFC Championship: Packers Defense vs. 49ers Offense

Tight end George Kittle leads a deep and underrated group of skill players to support quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bill Huber

NFC Championship: Packers Offense vs. 49ers Defense

Five first-round picks on the defensive line and an ageless cornerback fuel San Francisco's powerhouse defense

Bill Huber

In High-Stakes Game, High-Priced Stars Were Money

The team's six highest-paid players delivered critical performances to help the Packers advance to the NFC Championship Game

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Savage, Jenkins Earn All-Rookie Honors

Darnell Savage had two interceptions and Elgton Jenkins did not allow a sack.

Bill Huber

‘Don’t Be Stupid’ And Assume Same Result in Rematch

The Packers were crushed 37-8 by the 49ers on Nov. 24. It's a new script for the NFC Championship Game.

Bill Huber

Packers Face Enormous Challenge Against 49ers in NFC Title Game

After losing by 29 points to San Francisco on Nov. 24, the Packers will get a rematch with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber