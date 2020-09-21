LaFleur Optimistic About Adams’ Availability vs. Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After blowing through NFC North rivals Minnesota and Detroit to start the season, the Green Bay Packers will face their first big challenge on Sunday night at the New Orleans Saints.

Helping the Packers’ chances in a game that could have playoff implications in a little more than three months would be the availability of star receiver Davante Adams.

Adams played 38 of 73 snaps but missed most of the second half with a hamstring injury. His absence, however, might have been more precautionary in nature.

“I know he wanted to go back in the game,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday, a day after a 42-21 victory over the Lions. “I just told him, ‘Hey, let’s see how these next few series go and see if we need you.’ Obviously, he’s a huge part of what we do offensively and a key member of this football team. If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body.”

The Packers’ best segment of last season, oddly enough, came during Adams’ four-game absence due to a toe injury. From Week 5 through Week 8, the Packers averaged 32.5 points per game. Only Houston, which averaged 33.5 points per game, scored more during that span. Green Bay scored at least 31 points in three of those games. In 12 regular-season games with Adams, Green Bay reached 31 points (exactly) only once.

Still, he’d undoubtedly be a tremendous asset against one of the better defenses in the NFL.

The Saints will be without record-setting receiver Michael Thomas for Monday night’s game at the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s a chance Thomas will be out next week, too, as he grapples with an ankle injury. He shattered the NFL record with 149 receptions last season. Thomas has 473 receptions in four-plus seasons. The NFL record for most receptions through five seasons is 481.

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s offensive line remains in flux. Center Corey Linsley missed the final eight snaps with an injury to the thumb on his snapping hand. Lucas Patrick, who started at left guard in Week 1 and right guard in Week 2, finished the game at center.

“That’s something we’ll work through throughout the week and see where he’s at. If he’s able to go, then he’ll go,” LaFleur said of Linsley.