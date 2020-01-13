Watch: LaFleur Says Thanks to Fans

PackersMaven
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Instead of stepping to the podium and asking for questions like always, coach Matt LaFleur had something to say on Monday.

First, he wanted to thank the fans for doing their part in Sunday night’s playoff victory over Seattle.

“I failed to mention last night that I thought it was really critical to our success, not only yesterday but the entire season,” LaFleur said as he quickly transitioned to preparation for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. “I know when I first got up here, I really challenged our fans and I thought they responded well. I thought they really created a homefield advantage for us through the course of the year. I just want to give a big thanks to all our fans out there.”

The Packers beat the Seahawks 28-23 due in part to a strong performance by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Walking off the field victorious was special to Rodgers, who is in season No. 12 as the starter.

“They stuck with us through a couple of rough years,” Rodgers said. “To walk off the field being a 2 seed, where – let’s be honest – I don’t know that even our fans felt supremely confident in us, which I know that a lot of the media didn't, as well. But to be able to walk off that field again victorious, there’s no feeling like it. I stopped myself in the second quarter, and was looking around when there was a TV timeout and they're waving the flags, and I just couldn't -- it was just a special moment, just seeing just the whole stadium waving those white towels. I just think I was really, in that moment, just grateful for the opportunity and loving what I do. There's nothing like having the ball in your hands in a clutch situation and knowing you've got 78,998 cheering you on.”

In the associated video, LaFleur talked about the fans, how much time he gave himself to celebrate and looked ahead to the showdown against the 49ers.

