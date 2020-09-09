LaFleur: ‘Work in Progress’ at Right Tackle

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t care who’s starting at right tackle for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

That doesn’t mean coach Matt LaFleur was finally going to spill the beans on Wednesday. While there might be some gamesmanship involved, LaFleur might have a legitimate reason for not naming a starter.

Asked if he knew who would start at right tackle but not who that starter was, LaFleur replied, “I think that’s kind of a work in progress right now. We’ll see where we’re at health-wise at the end of the week and then make a decision that we feel is going to give us the best chance to win.”

With Lane Taylor listed as the starting right guard following a strong training camp, that leaves Billy Turner and Rick Wagner as the obvious top options at right tackle for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Turner, who started all 16 games at right guard last season after signing a four-year, $28 million contract in free agency, remains sidelined by a knee injury sustained at practice on Aug. 30. Rick Wagner signed a two-year, $11 million contract this offseason after starting 87 games the past six seasons.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins could be an option at right tackle, as well. Taylor started at left tackle for a couple games in 2017.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern to see where he’s at,” LaFleur said of Turner. “Obviously, he’s doing everything in his power to come back and, if he’s available and ready to play, then we’ll have a decision to make.”

Finding a quality starter is critical for the Packers. Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter finished second to Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith with 88 total pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Of those, a league-high 85 came when he was aligned on the left side of the defense or against the right side of the offense. The right tackle also will be tasked with facing the Saints’ Cam Jordan in Week 3 and Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett in Week 5. Barrett led the league in sacks, Jordan was third and Hunter was fourth.

“We’ve got to play whoever plays,” Zimmer said in his Zoom call with Packers beat reporters. “We’ll do our best to study whoever is out there. All that stuff goes by the wayside as soon as we take the first snap, I think.”